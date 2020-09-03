Macy's and Bloomingdale's have been longtime mall staples. However, the retailers have announced plans to start creating more standalone stores.

On Wednesday, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette revealed during a quarterly earnings call with analysts that the department store will start to test out smaller stores outside of traditional malls in select locations such as Dallas, Atlanta and Washington D.C.

There are also plans to create more Market by Macy's concept stores and continue growth efforts for Macy's off-price Backstage.

PHOTO: In this July 21, 2020, file photo, an exterior view of Macy's retail store is shown in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (Johnny Louis/Getty Images, FILE)

“We continue to believe that the best malls in the country will thrive," Gennette said in a statement. "However, we also know that Macy's and Bloomingdale’s have high potential [off]-mall and in smaller formats."

In February, Macy's confirmed plans to shutter 125 stores over the next three years.

This news came on the heels of several other department stores announcing plans to shutdown locations or close completely post-pandemic.

This month, iconic retailer Lord & Taylor announced the company was going out of business after previously filing for bankruptcy.

Other brands such as Victoria's Secret and JCPenney have also filed for bankruptcies this year.

Macy’s, Bloomingdale's plan smaller standalone stores outside of malls originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com