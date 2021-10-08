Macy’s Elevates Sustainability and D&I Goals

David Moin
·4 min read

Macy’s Inc., seeing a world reeling from climate change, has set loftier goals for reducing its impact on the environment.

By 2025 the retailer expects to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent from a 2018 baseline, and reduce water use by third-parties manufacturing Macy’s private brands by 25 percent against a 2019 baseline in areas of “high water stress.”

More from WWD

Macy’s is developing for the first time restricted substance lists for private brands. One for apparel, footwear and home textiles will be ready next year, and another for non-apparel products will be out in 2024. By 2025, Macy’s intends to have 40 percent of its private brand products made with preferred sustainable fibers.

In addition, a corporate policy laying out key principles for the management and restriction and disclosure of chemicals is being developed.

By 2025, all beauty, baby care, personal care and household cleaning products on Macy’s website will be required to disclose their ingredients.

All that and more is contained in Macy’s “2020 Sustainability Report,” released Friday.

The report also said the company will “prioritize opportunities that extend the life of a product” and help customers find sustainable products by adding an additional 5,000 product pages to the macys.com sustainability sitelet, which will include all product categories in Macy’s digital assortment.

The retailer’s greatest opportunity for energy reduction is with lighting. Since 2010, Macy’s has reduced total energy consumption by more than 17.8 percent through LED lighting retrofits at many of its locations.

On solar power, the report stated: “We have more than 100 active solar sites nationwide and approximately 65 million kilowatt hours were produced in 2020, offsetting 46,000 metric tons of CO2e,” which includes CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions. “We actively continue to evaluate future solar projects and renewable opportunities across the company.”

Through a partnership with Volta Charging, Macy’s has free electric vehicle charging stations at 37 store locations, which last year powered about 1. 7 million electric miles and avoided 763,482 pounds of CO2 emissions.

The retailer also wants to increase in-store recycling rates to 80 percent, and is adopting new policies on cotton, synthetic and wood-based materials that support achieving 100 percent preferred materials in private brands by 2030.

Aside from spelling out accomplishments and goals to help save the environment, the Macy’s report covers the agenda to become more diverse and inclusive in its employee makeup and its matrix of suppliers.

But the report indicates the retailer has a long way to go. Macy’s said that as of 2020, only 24 percent of those at the senior director level and above were ethnically or racially diverse, while 76 percent were White. Of the ethnically or racially diverse, 8 percent were Black; 8 percent were Hispanic or Latinx; 5 percent were Asian, and 3 percent were two or more races.

Even as many companies set aggressive targets to increase racial diversity in their senior management, Macy’s said its goal is simply to reach 25 percent diversity at the senior director level and above this year, and 30 percent by 2025.

In marketing, the goal is to achieve 58 percent diverse representation in casting for gender, size, ethnicity and age, and 33 percent representation across all vendor and partner imagery by 2025.

With suppliers, Macy’s intends to achieve 5 percent spend penetration on diverse suppliers and triple its spend with Black-owned businesses by 2023.

“The guiding principles of our sustainability strategy are managing the environmental impact of our business, promoting positive social impact and continuing to ensure strong governance that holds us accountable,” Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette wrote in the report. “These principles apply across our value chain when interacting with our customers, colleagues, brand partners, investors and other groups advocating for a thriving society and environment. We believe operating by these principles will enable us to create long-term value, while addressing the shared needs of society.

In 2020, Macy’s spent $340 million on assortments from minority-owned businesses; $164 million on assortments from women-owned businesses; $1 million on assortments from LGBTQ+ suppliers, and $3 million on products from veteran-owned businesses.

Overall, minority and diverse suppliers accounted for 3.1 percent spend penetration in 2020, with a goal to increase to 4 percent in 2021. “Our progress this year is a building block toward achieving 5 percent spend penetration on diverse suppliers (retail and non-retail) and triple our spend with Black-owned businesses by 2023,” the report indicated. The $25 billion Macy’s purchased only $63 million in products at wholesale from Black-owned businesses in 2020.

As of the fourth quarter of 2020, 51 percent of Macy’s customers were White; 20 percent Hispanic/Latinx; 15 percent African-American/Black; 12 percent were Asian, and 1 percent fell into the “other” category.

At Bloomingdale’s last year, 64 percent of the customers were White; 11 percent, Hispanic/Latinx; 11 percent, African American/Black; 12 percent Asian, and 2 percent, other.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Coal prices are soaring, but US industry too battered to capitalize

    The price of coal has exploded this year as worldwide demand has surged, but mining operations in the United States are struggling to keep up.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapor

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • One man's shopping trip turned scavenger hunt shows how the supply-chain crisis has created an 'everything shortage'

    What should have been a quick errand turned into a multihour, multistore scavenger hunt that demonstrates how the shipping crisis changed shopping.

  • India sells struggling Air India back to Tata conglomerate

    Tea-to-software Indian giant Tata is buying back Air India, 89 years after founding it as Tata Air and half a century following its nationalisation, the government said Friday.

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Apple Is Building a Massive New Campus Straddling L.A. and Culver City

    Apple, signaling its major entertainment-industry ambitions, is significantly boosting its L.A. footprint: The tech giant said it’s building two new facilities, along the border of Culver City and the City of Los Angeles, that will serve as its headquarters for the region. The complex will encompass more than 550,000 square feet once completed. An Apple […]

  • No, there’s not a bacon shortage. But pork prices are soaring and here’s why

    Here’s what experts say is driving the latest price hike.

  • Mukesh Ambani: Asia's richest man to launch 7-Eleven in India

    The first store is set to open in the western city of Mumbai on Saturday.

  • Tesla moving HQ from California to Texas: CEO Elon Musk promises 'ecological paradise' around the Colorado River

    CEO Elon Musk broke the news at the company's shareholders meeting, held for the first time at the facility Tesla is building in Travis County.

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Large Methane Clouds Spotted Near Gas Pipelines in Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurb

  • Tourist Captures Shark Biting Alligator's Foot in South Carolina

    A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • China power cuts: Coal miners ordered to boost output, say reports

    Millions of Chinese homes and businesses have been hit by power cuts in recent weeks.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Intel not considering UK chip factory after Brexit

    Boss Pat Gelsinger said the chip-maker would "absolutely" have considered the UK if it was part of the EU.