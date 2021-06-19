Macy Gray calls for redesign of 'tattered, dated, divisive' US flag

Macy Gray thinks it's time to lower the flag.

The Grammy-winning singer called the U.S. flag "tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect," adding that it "no longer represents ALL of us."

"The American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief ... [and] it’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag," she wrote in an op-ed, citing the waving of U.S. flags by several people who stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to protest the certification of President Joe Biden's victory as evidence that the flag "no longer represents democracy and freedom."

Gray argued that the flag is also "incorrect" because the flag bears 50 stars when there should be 52.

"[Washington,] D.C. and Puerto Rico have been lobbying for statehood for decades. Both have been denied, since statehood would allow each territory’s elected officials seats in the house," she said. "Assuming D.C. [representatives] would be African-American and Puerto Rican [representatives] would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist."

The singer argued that a new flag including stars and stripes that were "OFF-white" would be "the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale" and then offered a sketch of a proposed flag design that included stars of varying tones.

Earlier this month, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay similarly said it "disturbed" her to see "dozens of American flags" on Long Island.

"I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and, in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing. … Essentially, the message was clear. ... 'This is my country. This is not your country. I own this,'" she said.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin defended Gay from backlash to those comments, saying she too feels uncomfortable in areas where the nation's flag is prominently displayed and faulting former President Donald Trump for politicizing the flag.

"You have, in many respects, former disgraced, twice impeached, one-term president to thank for politicizing the American flag," Hostin said. "Remember that on Jan. 6, just a few months ago, you had the Capitol rioters tearing down the flag and replacing it with the Trump flag. You had them waving the American flag and then beating police officers with that flag. That’s what was going on just on Jan. 6."

The New York Times also defended Gay, saying that the criticism of her remarks lacks context.

"New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay's comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith," the outlet's Twitter account for its communications team said.

