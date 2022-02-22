Macy’s Upgraded by Fitch Following Optimistic Sales Outlook

Jordyn Holman and Kim Bhasin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. projected sales and earnings for the current year that outpaced Wall Street’s estimates -- a sign that its efforts to boost online sales are paying off. Following the release, Fitch Ratings boosted the department-store retailer to investment grade.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company sees full-year earnings of $4.13 to $4.52 a share, excluding some items, topping the $3.98 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Macy’s projects net sales to be $24.46 billion to $24.7 billion, compared with the analyst estimate of $24.2 billion.

Fitch raised Macy’s debt to BBB-, citing strong sales and “some evidence of successful implementation” of its business overhaul. The company remains below investment grade at S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, rose 28% on an owned basis in the quarter ended Jan. 29, according to a statement Tuesday. That’s above the average estimate of about 26% from analysts.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said Macy’s has overcome Covid-19 disruptions, logistics problems, labor issues and inflation pressures.

‘Watching Carefully’

“The things we’re watching carefully are what continues on the supply chain, what continues on with inflation and as we lap the stimulus package and really looking at that demand that we’re up against,” he said on the conference call with analysts.

A recent Bank of America Corp. report found that while inflation has curbed grocery spending for shoppers, it still hasn’t hurt apparel demand. Macy’s experience in its fourth quarter backs up that conclusion and could bode well for other retailers reporting in the coming weeks. Dillard’s Inc. also reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday.

Macy’s also provided an update on its e-commerce strategy along with its so-called Polaris business-improvement plan. The company’s board will seek to accelerate certain parts of the Polaris initiative, saying that would “deliver greater value to our shareholders than a separation of digital and physical assets at either the enterprise or brand levels.”

The retailer said in November that it was working with Alix Partners to evaluate a potential digital spinoff.

Macy’s also announced a new open-ended $2 billion share-buyback program after repurchasing $500 million in shares in the quarter.

The shares were about unchanged at 12:07 p.m. in New York trading, retreating from an earlier gain. The stock has declined about 2% this year.

(Updates with Fitch upgrade starting in first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macy's forecasts strong 2022 after holiday bump, to not separate online unit

    (Reuters) -Macy's Inc on Tuesday decided against a push by an activist investor to spin off its online business and forecast better-than-expected annual sales after a bumper holiday quarter that was driven by strong demand for apparel and jewelry. Shares rose as much as 10% after the department store chain announced a $2 billion share buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend by 5%. Its e-commerce business grew 12% in the holiday quarter and is expected to account for 37% of overall sales in 2022, with modernization efforts resulting in an 81% surge in app downloads compared to the prior quarter.

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.

  • Macy's Soars After Holiday Quarter Beat; Dillard's Also Jumps

    Macy's gave a strong 2022 outlook as foot traffic rebounds and e-commerce sales grow. Macy's stock soared.

  • A Macy’s e-commerce spinoff would be ‘deadly’ for the retailer, analyst says

    Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings for Home Depot and Macy's.

  • Home Depot's margin warning casts shadow on solid quarter

    (Reuters) -Home Depot Inc on Tuesday indicated that it expects gross profit margins to remain under pressure through the year as it spends aggressively to deal with supply-chain bottlenecks and get building tools and materials to store shelves faster. Home Depot's shares have climbed about 50% since the end of February 2020, riding a more than $40 billion jump in sales during the period as stuck-at-home Americans used their time and savings on do-it-yourself home projects. Home Depot has rolled out measures such as chartering its own cargo ship and using air freight to move in-demand goods to beat supply chain disruptions and shipping delays.

  • Home Depot Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    Home Depot stock lost steam Tuesday even as the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.4 billion on sales of $35.7 billion, delivering earnings per share of $3.21.

  • Apple Supplier Luxshare Eyes $2 Billion For Device, EV Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co. is seeking to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) through a private share placement to fund a series of projects from intelligent wearable device manufacturing upgrade to electric vehicle component production.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. S

  • Treasury rates move higher amid flight to safety as Russia orders troops into two Ukraine regions

    U.S. government debt rates turn higher Tuesday, off overnight lows, as investors react to Russian President Vladimir Putin deployment of troops into Ukraine

  • Mubadala Leads $500 Million Funding for Asia Data-Center Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-center operator Princeton Digital Group Pte. has pulled in over $500 million in a round led by Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., underscoring investor demand for the infrastructure that supports the internet.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Sum

  • Oil and natural-gas prices surge after Russia orders troops to Ukraine

    Energy prices, notably natural gas and crude, climb sharply on Tuesday, amid the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

  • Home Depot, Its Charts Already Weakening, Is Drilled After Earnings

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning and beat earnings and revenue forecasts, but traders were sellers of the stock at the open. Let's take a fresh look at the charts and indicators of Home Depot. The trading volume has been heavier the past three months as traders and investors appear to be voting with their feet.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Creating wealth in the stock market can be as simple as owning pieces of the world's most powerful corporations and letting them compound for decades. Investing in holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) means trusting your money with investing legends like Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett, who still run the ship there to this day. The company's built an extensive portfolio of private businesses, including Geico, Duracell, and Fruit of the Loom, and has stakes in public companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, and American Express.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential damage from sanctions to Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops sent to them.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

  • Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 bil

  • The Latest: Putin calls for recognition of Crimea as Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for international recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine’s NATO membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there. Putin claimed Tuesday that Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula should be internationally recognized as a legitimate reflection of the local population’s choice, likening it to a vote for Kosovo independence. To end the current crisis, he also called for the renunciation of Ukraine’s NATO bid, saying it should assume a “neutral status,” and said that the West should stop sending weapons there.

  • Did buyers reach their limit? House prices fall in Miami-Dade for the first time in months

    It would seem the sky’s the limit when it comes to pricing for South Florida’s high-rise living with sales prices reaching new heights in January. House hunters, however, are catching some relief — as prices steadied or dipped for the first time in months.

  • Russia’s ‘reaction would be quite hostile’ to severe sanctions, strategist says

    AGF Investments Chief U.S. Policy Strategist Greg Valliere joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest news in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, what it means for energy markets, and&nbsp; the political implications for Biden and Putin

  • Home Depot’s Latest Quarter of Sales Growth Sustains Pandemic-Era Gains

    The home-improvement retailer posted greater sales and earnings year over year in the latest quarter, with the company seeing its first year of sales above $150 billion.

  • Macy’s Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Shares of Macy’s stock rose in early trading after the department-store giant posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and hiked its annual dividend. Macy’s stock has gained 73% the last 12 months. The company posted revenue of $8.67 billion compared with the $8.47 billion expected by FactSet analysts.

  • Newell to buy back $275 million in stock beneficially owned by Carl Icahn

    Newell Brands Inc. announced Tuesday an agreement to buy back $275 million of its stock that currently beneficially owned by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and certain affiliates. Under terms of the deal, the consumer goods company, which brands include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Paper Mate and Elmer's, will pay $25.86 for each of the shares it is repurchasing, which matches Friday's closing price. After the repurchase deal closes, which is expected to occur on Feb. 25, Icahn's Icahn Enterpr