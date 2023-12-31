Macy man charged with theft

Dec. 31—PERU — Police arrested a Macy man earlier this month after they say he was stealing money from his employees.

Byron Leon Cohee, 67, is now facing two felony counts of theft for his alleged role in the case, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

The release went on to state that the investigation into Cohee's alleged actions began last February, when authorities were reportedly alerted that some funds that were withheld from Cohee's employees' paychecks were allegedly not deposited into their retirement accounts.

Cohee is a dentist in Peru, according to the Peru Tribune.

Cohee was taken into custody without incident, and he has since bonded out of the Miami County Jail on $1,000 cash bond.

He has an initial hearing set for 2 p.m. Jan. 4 inside Miami Superior Court 2.