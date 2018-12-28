Macy’s Might Be a Better Stock than Amazon — and 10 Weird Investing Lessons 2018 Taught Us

So, as 2018 winds to a close, it’s time to look back on some of the more bizarre teaching moments the year brought investors. Here are some of the weirdest investing lessons of 2018 .

Famed market analyst A. Gary Shilling once noted that “The markets can remain irrational a lot longer than you or I can remain solvent. ” And it’s true: if you follow investing long enough, a lot of really crazy stuff happens .

Success for a Car Company Stock Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Making Cars

Tesla was in the news in 2018 — a lot. And while most of that had to do with the actions of CEO Elon Musk, it also had a profitable quarter for the third time since its 2010 IPO and showed that it might actually be able to hit production goals moving forward.

But there’s still some fishiness surrounding Tesla. After all, the company’s market cap of nearly $60 billion is more than that of General Motors — a company that produced and sold almost 90 cars for every one that Tesla did in 2017.

So, despite an avalanche of bad news throughout the year and production numbers that would get executives immediately fired at Ford or GM, Tesla is the country’s most valuable car company. And it doesn’t appear that will change anytime soon based on the swing to a profit and an improving production situation.

Macy’s Might Be a Better Investment Than Amazon

Plenty of people might have scoffed at Norweigan fund Storebrand Global Multifactor when they revealed a strategy of investing in brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy’s over Amazon. Regardless of how you feel about the long-term prospects of in-store versus online commerce, there’s plenty of reason to see the company of the past as the better investment.

How is that possible? Well, the enthusiasm surrounding Amazon might have pushed the stock to prices it simply can’t live up to. The online retailer currently has a PE ratio — an important gauge of a stock’s value at its current price (lower is generally better) — of 92.97 compared to just 6.24 for Macy’s. That could be part of why Macy’s returned 34.9 percent in 2018 to Amazon’s 39.54 percent. Throw in Macy’s hefty dividend yield of 4.72 percent and plenty of investors might be thinking that — whether or not Amazon is the future of retail — Macy’s is better positioned to return value in the present.

FAANG Might Be Toothless

The acronym FAANG is meant to represent the biggest stocks of the digital era, standing for Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google. Of course, Google is now known as Alphabet, but no one is a big “faan” of another change: these stocks aren’t the world beaters they once seemed.

For years, market traditionalists have tutted away about how these companies’ massive valuations weren’t in line with their actual profits, and for years the stocks continued to ignore old-school thinking while generating huge returns for investors.

However, 2018 might eventually go down as the year when investors finally started to turn sour on these stocks — or at least treat them like any other stock. Several FAANG stocks dropped in the second half of the year. Facebook is off nearly 40 percent since July 25, Alphabet is down more than 10 percent over roughly the same period, Amazon has dropped almost 20 percent since the end of September and Apple has shed more than a fifth of its value in the same period.

Even Blue Chips Can Leave You Feeling Blue

One stock that was really putting the “Dow” in “down” in 2017 was General Electric. That was also true for much of 2018 until — after the longest run of any other company on the Dow Jones Industrial Average — GE was finally knocked from the 30 companies that make up the index in 2018 after a prolonged collapse that took shares from over $30 apiece as recently as December of 2016 to well under $10 each now.

So, if you were thinking that more than a century of success and status as one of the nation’s most recognizable corporate icons earns you any immunity to a string of earnings failures, think again.

Chipotle Can Make a Comeback

One would think that poisoning your customers — even accidentally — would pose a pretty serious long-term problem for a company that serves food. At least, the consequences should last longer than about a year.