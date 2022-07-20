Macy’s will open Toys R Us shops inside all US stores

Macy’s announced it will launch in-store Toys R Us shops in all of its U.S. retail locations over the next several months.

Since last August, Macy’s has sold Toys R Us products exclusively online, the company said in a news release Monday. The new “in-store shops” will open between late July and mid-October. They’ll range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations, including at the Macy’s in the historic Marshall Field and Co. Building on State Street in Chicago's Loop.

“We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “The customer response to our partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

Stores will include “hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments,” the company said. Flexible footprints will allow Macy’s to expand the stores during the holiday season.

Toys R Us sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and announced plans the following year to shutter its more than 700 remaining U.S. stores, including 31 in Illinois. At the time, the retailer still accounted for between 15% and 20% of the U.S. toy market.

The company attempted to open two U.S. bricks-and-mortar stores in 2019, one in New Jersey and one in Houston, but both closed last year. The company continued to sell toys online.

Shortly after Toys R Us closed the two stores, New York-based brand management firm WHP Global took a controlling stake in Toys R Us parent company Tru Kids. Macy’s now sells Toys R Us products as part of a partnership with WHP Global.

In 2019, Toys R Us opened a pop-up exhibit it called Toys R Us Adventure in a former Topshop store on North Michigan Avenue.