Macy’s Retires Debt Ahead of Schedule

David Moin
·2 min read

Thanks to better business trends and cost disciplines, Macy’s Inc. will be able to retire a big chunk of debt well ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, Macy’s said it would redeem $1.3 billion in principal amount of its 8.375 percent senior secured notes due 2025, on Aug. 17, 2021. The voluntary early redemption covers the entire amount of the outstanding notes, Macy’s indicated.

More from WWD

“Investing in the profitable growth of Macy’s Inc. remains our priority. We are pleased that as a result of our disciplined approach to capital allocation, especially over the past 16 months, coupled with a return of consumer demand, we are now well positioned to also focus on further enhancing our long-term financial stability and value creation,” Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer of Macy’s Inc., said in a statement.

“As a result of the redemption of this long-term debt, we are firmly on track to be at or below our target leverage ratio, achieving an investment grade financial profile, by the end of the year. These actions further strengthen our balance sheet, allowing us to invest in our business to deliver strong and sustainable shareholder returns as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”

Notes will be redeemed by the company at 100 percent of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date of Aug. 17, plus the applicable premium due to holders of the notes in connection with an early redemption.

As a result of the early redemption, Macy’s expects to record a pretax charge primarily related to the recognition of the redemption premium and other costs of approximately $185 million in its fiscal third quarter. This pretax charge will be excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

In addition, Macy’s expects to realize annualized interest expense savings of approximately $120 million. Neither the charge nor the interest expense savings was contemplated in the full-year 2021 expectations provided in May.

As of May 1, Macy’s had $4.56 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet and roughly $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Clorox forecasts drop in annual sales as pandemic boom fades, shares fall

    Like Procter & Gamble Co and Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Clorox had benefited from consumers stockpiling cleaning products at the height of the pandemic last year. "This was a poor quarter," said Edward Jones analyst John Boylan. Clorox's results also took a hit from rising costs of raw materials, such as pulp, resin and petrochemical products, that have prompted companies across sectors to increase prices.

  • NYC COVID-19 Vaccine Orders Bring Uncertainties to Retailers

    Concerns are rising that New York City's requirement that employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms and entertainment centers show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations could extend to other businesses, including malls and stores.

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • GE stock trades above $100 for first time after reverse split takes effect

    The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock investors own by 8, but also reduced the number of shares they owned, by dividing the number by 8. With all past prices now adjusted for the split, the stock’s record closing price on Aug. 28, 2000 ha been raised to $461.40, according to FactSet data. Read more about reverse stock splits.

  • Why Harmonic Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors were excited about Harmonic's results because the company generated adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Harmonic's Q2 revenue grew 53% year over year to $113.4 million. The growth was driven by demand for its cable access segment, which hit $50.1 million in revenue last quarter, growing 89% year over year.

  • NCR (NCR) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates

    NCR (NCR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.00% and 3.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

    The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and U.S.-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands. The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Returning to Growth?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) just reported excellent Q2 2021 earnings and raised its guidance. The pipeline giant is on its way to generating its highest distributable cash flow (DCF) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in five years, as oil and natural gas prices remain at solid levels. The company just made two key acquisitions that will grow its natural gas business and give it exposure to the emerging renewable natural gas (RNG) industry.

  • Looking for a U.S. Cannabis Stock? This Might Be the One

    Consumers and investors alike are excited about the emergence of the cannabis industry in the U.S. Legalization is gaining momentum state by state and social acceptance at the federal level. Specialty retailer GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) is a potential stock for investors looking for broad exposure to U.S. cannabis. Here are three reasons why GrowGeneration is positioned to thrive in the coming years.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.