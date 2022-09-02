Macy’s robbery ends with worker stabbed, accused thief shot by cops, GA officials say

A man was shot by police after stealing jewelry and stabbing a store worker at a mall, Georgia police say.

The man, identified as a 27-year-old from Loganville, entered Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia around 11 a.m. Sept. 2 and started smashing jewelry cases, according to a statement from Gwinnett Police Department. When a store employee tried to stop him from taking the jewelry, the man stabbed the employee, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

After stabbing the worker, the man ran from the store and attempted to flee in a gray pickup truck, police say.

Police found the truck a short distance from the mall, according to the department’s statement. An officer attempted to stop the man by ramming into the truck, at which point the man attempted to flee on foot, according to authorities.

As the man ran away, an officer shot him at least once, police said. He is hospitalized in stable condition as of Sept. 2.

“Our officers moved decisively to stop the suspect in that moment because this is a high traffic area and Reyes posed an immediate threat to the safety of the public,” Gwinnett Police said in the release.

The Macy’s worker is also hospitalized with severe injuries, according to the release.

