Macy’s shutting down 150 stores. How many in Florida are left in 2024?

Retail giant Macy's announced its plans to close 150 stores nationwide as part of a massive reorganization, calling it a "bold new chapter" for the company.

In a Tuesday statement, officials said they will shut down 150 "underproductive" locations by 2026 while prioritizing investments in 350 remaining stores. It said it will also close 50 stores by the end of 2024.

"We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value," Tony Spring, Macy’s CEO, said.

The company has yet to specify which 150 locations will close.

Why is Macy's closing 150 stores?

According to Spring's statement, they will be refocusing its resources and prioritizing other stores, adding that Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury have been "outperformers" within the Macy’s portfolio.

Spring, who has worked nearly 40 years as a Bloomingdale's executive, assumed the CEO role just a few weeks ago. Despite the Macy's closures, the company, Macy's, Inc., says it plans to build out 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores over the next three years.

USA TODAY notes that Macy's already gone through major closures and layoffs over the years. By the time they dwindle their locations down to 350, they will have a little over half as many stores as they did pre-pandemic.

The company is also facing internal struggles as they see pressure from activist investors. In December, they rejected a $5.8 billion takeover offer from the hedge fund and Brigade Capital Management.

The remaining Macy's locations in Florida

Closures in recent years have left 41 remaining Macy's locations across Florida.

Altamonte Mall, Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Altamonte Springs

Aventura

Boca Town Center, Boca Raton

Boca Raton Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Boca Raton

Westfield, Brandon

Boynton Beach Mall, Boynton Beach

Countryside Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Clearwater

Westfield Countryside, Clearwater

Coral Square, Coral Springs

Southland Mall, Cutler Bay

International Mall West Dade, Doral

Galleria, Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Fort Lauderdale

Edison Mall, Fort Myers

Westland, Hialeah

Treasure Coast Square, Jensen Beach

Melbourne Square Mall, Melbourne

Merritt Square Mall, Merritt Island

South Dade Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Miami

South Dade Furniture Clearance Center, Miami

Dadeland, Miami

The Falls, Miami

South Beach, Miami Beach

Coastland Center, Naples

Paddock Mall, Ocala

Orlando Fashion Square, Orlando

The Mall at Millenia, Orlando

Florida Mall, Orlando

Macy's, Palm Beach Gardens

Pembroke Lakes Mall, Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Furniture and Mattress Gallery, Pembroke Pines

Broward Mall, Plantation

University Town Center, Sarasota

Westfield Siesta Key, Sarasota

Tyrone Square, St. Petersburg

Governor's Square Mall, Tallahassee

WestShore Plaza, Tampa

Westfield Citrus Park, Tampa

The Mall at Wellington Green, Wellington

Macy's at the Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel

Florida ties to the iconic Macy's brand

The Sunshine State has been ingrained to Macy's brand for the last 40 years, if not more.

According to past New York Times reports, Florida was one of the first states to get the department store when they expanded beyond their New York City-Long Island home with a location in the Aventura Mall in 1983. Over the years, other locations sprang up in other Florida malls.

Macy's also has another valued spot within Florida culture — their holiday parade at Universal Studios Orlando. Floridians don't have to drive 17 hours to witness the Macy's usual parade. Nor will they have to wait to watch it on Thanksgiving Day, as the theme park's festivities begin a few weeks earlier.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Macy's to shut down 150 locations. How many Florida locations remain?