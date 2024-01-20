Is your Macy’s store in Miami and Fort Lauderdale among the five locations closing?

When Macy’s opened its first Florida store at the Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade in October 1983, “homesick New York transplants” descended on the store from all three counties. Shoppers had many options. South Florida’s bustling department store lineup also included Burdines and Jordan Marsh, the Miami Herald reported.

When a Macy’s location opened at The Falls across town in October 1996, the New York chain imported members of its Thanksgiving Day parade, along with local school bands from Miami Central High, to parade in the parking lot.

In this file photo from Oct. 9, 1996, Macy’s at The Falls opened to a parade with musicians, balloons and fanfair. One of the bands was from Miami Central High.

On Thursday, Macy’s announced it plans to close five anchor stores and cut staff by 3.5%, or 2,350 positions, this year starting in January. The company cited a “streamlining” strategy, according to media reports, including The New York Times. The company didn’t detail its strategy for the coming year but the closings will be preceded by clearance sales that will run for two to three months, Axios reported.

What Macy’s are targeted for closing?

Macy’s told Axios it plans to shutter five of its full-line stores. Full-line stores sell an array of merchandise — including housewares, clothes and shoes. Macy’s, the largest department store operator in the U.S., also has furniture-only locations.

Here are the five Macy’s listed for closing in 2024 as a part of the announced streamlining.

▪ Florida: The Tallahassee Macy’s at Governor’s Square on 1500 Apalachee Pkwy.

▪ California: Two stores. One Macy’s in San Leandro at Bayfair Center, 15555 E. 14th St. Also, the Simi Valley Town Center location at 1475 Simi Town Center Way.

▪ Virginia: The Arlington store at Ballston Quarter, 685 N. Glebe Rd.

▪ Hawaii: The Macy’s in Lihue at Kukui Grove, 3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy.

Macy’s in Florida

In this file photo from Jan. 22, 2004, the Florida-run Burdines merged with the New York-run Macy’s that month. For a year the South Florida stores used a hyphenated name to give a sense of local flavor. But by 2005, it was just Macy’s. This photo was taken at the Burdines store in Aventura Mall.

There are 41 Macy’s stores listed as operating in Florida, according to the company’s website. The 41 stores are a mix of full-line anchor stores and smaller furniture-only outlets. That number will drop to 40 when the Tallahassee store closes in 2024.

Fun facts

▪ Floridians will recall that in January 2004, New York-run Macy’s acquired Burdines, which was headquartered in Florida. For a year, the stores operated locally under a hyphenated name to help maintain the local flavor. Burdines marketed “Sunshine Fashions” on its marquee near Lincoln Road in South Beach. New York opted for a little more flannel. Those New York winters are cold. By 2005, the Burdines name was dropped.

▪ The flagship Burdines store opened in downtown Miami in 1896. After it became a Macy’s in the 2004 merger, the old store hung on for 15 more years. The downtown Miami Macy’s closed in February 2019.

The Macy’s in downtown Miami off Flagler was once a Burdines opened there in 1896. Macy’s closed this Miami location in February 2019 and began its clearance sales in January 2019.

Macy’s from Miami to Fort Lauderdale

In this file photo from Dec. 26, 1996, Broward resident Jean Peele (left) stood in long lines at Aventura’s Macy’s store in North Miami-Dade as customers filled the store looking for post-holiday bargains or exchanges or refunds.

Here are some of the Macy’s full-line anchor stores still open in Miami-Dade and Broward counties as of January 2024. None of these were targeted for closing as of the January announcement.

Miami-Dade Macy’s

▪ Aventura: Aventura Mall at 19535 Biscayne Blvd.

▪ Cutler Bay: Southland Mall at 20507 S. Dixie Hwy.

▪ Doral: Miami International Mall at 1245 NW 107th Ave.

▪ Kendall: Dadeland Mall at 7303 North Kendall Dr., and The Falls at 9100 SW 136th St.

▪ Hialeah: Westland Mall at 1777 W. 49th St.

▪ Miami Beach: The South Beach Macy’s, which was once a Burdines wrapped around a major street corner near the Convention Center, is at 1675 Meridian Ave., right off Lincoln Road.

Broward Macy’s

▪ Coral Springs: Coral Square Mall at 9129 W. Atlantic Blvd.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: Galleria Mall at 2314 E. Sunrise Blvd.

▪ Pembroke Pines: Pembroke Lakes Mall at 11605 Pines Blvd.

▪ Plantation: Broward Mall at 8000 W. Broward Blvd.

Shoppers at Macy’s at Aventura Mall two days before Christmas on Dec. 23, 2016.