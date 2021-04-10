Macy's bedding sets are on sale from as low as $19 right now

You'll be warm and cozy with these bedding deals.

When it comes to décor, a new comforter and sheet set can really alter the entire look of a room. But high-quality bedding isn't exactly cheap (our favorite sheet set, the Brooklinen Luxe Core sheets, while worthy every penny, start from $135.) If you're on a budget, Macy's is here to help, with some jaw-dropping deals on a variety of bedding sets, from eight-piece sets to three-piece collections that are on sale from as low as $18.99 in all bedding sizes.

If you're on the hunt for a modern, monochromatic look, you can grab the Fairfield Square collection. Originally $100, it's marked down by a massive 70% to $29.99. This elegant comforter set comes in twin, twin XL, full, or Queen size and boasts a reversible damask print. With your purchase, you'll receive a pair of standard shams, a bedskirt, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet (note that the twin sets only include one sham). It's made from polyester, so you can throw everything in the washing machine when it's time for cleaning. Macy's buyers love the set, calling out its softness, comfort and quality, with several insisting that the photos "don't do it justice."

This reversible comforter is super sleek and comfy, according to buyers.

Looking for a bolder set full of color that will reflect your bright personality and design? Consider the Fairfield Square Safari Blush comforter set, which is now selling for $29.99 from its regular price of $100. It's reversible, so you can swap the print to match your mood, and shoppers say it's light enough for even the hottest months of summer.

And that's not all: There are tons of other bedding options to choose from in every color, style, pattern and material here, whether you prefer modern or a more traditional look.

These deals are part of the Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale, where you'll find tons of othe. Make sure to shop soon, since the savingspalooza ends tomorrow, April 11.

