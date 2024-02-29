Macy's will close 150 'underproductive' stores by 2026. How many Texas locations are left?

Marley Malenfant , Austin American-Statesman
Clothing retailer Macy’s announced it’s closing 150 stores across the nation. This is another round of store closures for the retailer.

By 2026, Macy's says it will shut down 150 "underproductive" locations while prioritizing investments in 350 remaining stores. It says it will also close 50 stores by the end of 2024.

The company did not specify which locations will close or the number of employees that the closures will terminate.

Macy’s locations that have closed in Texas

In 2021, the department store announced it planned to close 125 stores. Several of those stores were located in Texas.

  • Golden Triangle- Denton

  • Post Oak Mall- College Station

  • Rivercenter-San Antonio

  • Rolling Oaks- San Antonio

  • Vista Ridge- Lewisville

Current Macy’s locations in Texas

Currently, there are 37 stores currently open in Texas.

  • Allen — 170 E Stacy RD STE 2230

  • Corpus Christi — i5488 S Padre Island Dr Ste 5000

  • Flower Mound — 6101 Long Prairie Road Suite 500

  • Garland — 701 Horseshoe Dr

  • Hurst — 1101 Melbourne Rd Ste 3000 Suite 3000

  • Mesquite — 4000 Town East Mall

  • Southlake — 321 State Street

  • Arlington — 3841 S Cooper St

  • Dallas — 13375 Noel Rd

  • Dallas — 8687 N Central Expy Ste 800

  • Fort Worth — 1751 River Run Suite 101

  • Fort Worth — 4650 S Hulen St

  • Grapevine — 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway Suite 127

  • Irving — 3801 Irving Mall

  • Pearland — 11200 Broadway St Ste 950

  • Sugar Land — 16511 Southwest Fwy

  • Austin — 2901 S Capital Of Texas Hwy Ste 60

  • Austin — 3311 Esperanza Crossing

  • El Paso — 8401 Gateway Blvd W Ste C

  • Friendswood — 200 Baybrook Mall

  • Houston — 100 Almeda Mall

  • Houston — 4000 Willowbrook Mall

  • Houston — 5135a W Alabama St

  • Houston — 900 Memorial City Way Ste 800

  • Laredo — 5300 San Dario Ave

  • Plano — 6209 W Park Blvd

  • The Woodlands — 1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste 200

  • Cedar Park — 11250 Lakeline Mall Dr

  • Fairview — 201 Stacy Rd

  • Frisco — 2609 Preston Rd

  • Frisco — 3251 Preston Ridge STE 1400

  • Humble — 20131 Highway 59 N Ste 4000

  • McAllen — 2100 10th St

  • San Antonio — 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Bldg 16

  • San Antonio — 2310 Sw Military Dr Ste 2004

  • San Antonio — 6301 Nw Loop 410 Ste E

  • San Antonio — 7400 San Pedro Ave Ste 200

According to Macy’s Inc., the retailer also plans to add 15 new Bloomingdale’s and 30 Bluemercury locations by 2026. It's an effort to accelerate the growth of its higher-end brands, according to the merchandiser.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Macy's to close 150 stores by 2026. How many Texas locations are left?