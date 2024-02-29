Macy's will close 150 'underproductive' stores by 2026. How many Texas locations are left?

Clothing retailer Macy’s announced it’s closing 150 stores across the nation. This is another round of store closures for the retailer.

By 2026, Macy's says it will shut down 150 "underproductive" locations while prioritizing investments in 350 remaining stores. It says it will also close 50 stores by the end of 2024.

The company did not specify which locations will close or the number of employees that the closures will terminate.

In 2021, the department store announced it planned to close 125 stores. Several of those stores were located in Texas.

Golden Triangle- Denton

Post Oak Mall- College Station

Rivercenter-San Antonio

Rolling Oaks- San Antonio

Vista Ridge- Lewisville

Currently, there are 37 stores currently open in Texas.

Allen — 170 E Stacy RD STE 2230

Corpus Christi — i5488 S Padre Island Dr Ste 5000

Flower Mound — 6101 Long Prairie Road Suite 500

Garland — 701 Horseshoe Dr

Hurst — 1101 Melbourne Rd Ste 3000 Suite 3000

Mesquite — 4000 Town East Mall

Southlake — 321 State Street

Arlington — 3841 S Cooper St

Dallas — 13375 Noel Rd

Dallas — 8687 N Central Expy Ste 800

Fort Worth — 1751 River Run Suite 101

Fort Worth — 4650 S Hulen St

Grapevine — 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway Suite 127

Irving — 3801 Irving Mall

Pearland — 11200 Broadway St Ste 950

Sugar Land — 16511 Southwest Fwy

Austin — 2901 S Capital Of Texas Hwy Ste 60

Austin — 3311 Esperanza Crossing

El Paso — 8401 Gateway Blvd W Ste C

Friendswood — 200 Baybrook Mall

Houston — 100 Almeda Mall

Houston — 4000 Willowbrook Mall

Houston — 5135a W Alabama St

Houston — 900 Memorial City Way Ste 800

Laredo — 5300 San Dario Ave

Plano — 6209 W Park Blvd

The Woodlands — 1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste 200

Cedar Park — 11250 Lakeline Mall Dr

Fairview — 201 Stacy Rd

Frisco — 2609 Preston Rd

Frisco — 3251 Preston Ridge STE 1400

Humble — 20131 Highway 59 N Ste 4000

McAllen — 2100 10th St

San Antonio — 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Bldg 16

San Antonio — 2310 Sw Military Dr Ste 2004

San Antonio — 6301 Nw Loop 410 Ste E

San Antonio — 7400 San Pedro Ave Ste 200

According to Macy’s Inc., the retailer also plans to add 15 new Bloomingdale’s and 30 Bluemercury locations by 2026. It's an effort to accelerate the growth of its higher-end brands, according to the merchandiser.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Macy's to close 150 stores by 2026. How many Texas locations are left?