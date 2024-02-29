Macy's will close 150 'underproductive' stores by 2026. How many Texas locations are left?
Clothing retailer Macy’s announced it’s closing 150 stores across the nation. This is another round of store closures for the retailer.
By 2026, Macy's says it will shut down 150 "underproductive" locations while prioritizing investments in 350 remaining stores. It says it will also close 50 stores by the end of 2024.
The company did not specify which locations will close or the number of employees that the closures will terminate.
Macy’s locations that have closed in Texas
In 2021, the department store announced it planned to close 125 stores. Several of those stores were located in Texas.
Golden Triangle- Denton
Post Oak Mall- College Station
Rivercenter-San Antonio
Rolling Oaks- San Antonio
Vista Ridge- Lewisville
Current Macy’s locations in Texas
Currently, there are 37 stores currently open in Texas.
Allen — 170 E Stacy RD STE 2230
Corpus Christi — i5488 S Padre Island Dr Ste 5000
Flower Mound — 6101 Long Prairie Road Suite 500
Garland — 701 Horseshoe Dr
Hurst — 1101 Melbourne Rd Ste 3000 Suite 3000
Mesquite — 4000 Town East Mall
Southlake — 321 State Street
Arlington — 3841 S Cooper St
Dallas — 13375 Noel Rd
Dallas — 8687 N Central Expy Ste 800
Fort Worth — 1751 River Run Suite 101
Fort Worth — 4650 S Hulen St
Grapevine — 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway Suite 127
Irving — 3801 Irving Mall
Pearland — 11200 Broadway St Ste 950
Sugar Land — 16511 Southwest Fwy
Austin — 2901 S Capital Of Texas Hwy Ste 60
Austin — 3311 Esperanza Crossing
El Paso — 8401 Gateway Blvd W Ste C
Friendswood — 200 Baybrook Mall
Houston — 100 Almeda Mall
Houston — 4000 Willowbrook Mall
Houston — 5135a W Alabama St
Houston — 900 Memorial City Way Ste 800
Laredo — 5300 San Dario Ave
Plano — 6209 W Park Blvd
The Woodlands — 1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste 200
Cedar Park — 11250 Lakeline Mall Dr
Fairview — 201 Stacy Rd
Frisco — 2609 Preston Rd
Frisco — 3251 Preston Ridge STE 1400
Humble — 20131 Highway 59 N Ste 4000
McAllen — 2100 10th St
San Antonio — 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Bldg 16
San Antonio — 2310 Sw Military Dr Ste 2004
San Antonio — 6301 Nw Loop 410 Ste E
San Antonio — 7400 San Pedro Ave Ste 200
According to Macy’s Inc., the retailer also plans to add 15 new Bloomingdale’s and 30 Bluemercury locations by 2026. It's an effort to accelerate the growth of its higher-end brands, according to the merchandiser.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Macy's to close 150 stores by 2026. How many Texas locations are left?