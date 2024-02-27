Macy's closing about 30% of stores to focus on luxury branding

150 Macy's stores are set to close by 2026 after the company announced a restructuring plan on Tuesday.

CEO Tony Spring said in a news release that the closures, amounting to about 30% of Macy's owned locations, is part of a "bold new chapter."

Spring said this chapter "plans to take advantage of leadership in the luxury market" focusing on its acquisitions like Bloomingdales, its luxury clothing brand, and BlueMercury, a luxury skincare and makeup brand that was acquired by Macy's in 2015.

“A Bold New Chapter serves as a strong call to action. It challenges the status quo to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc," Spring said. "We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value."

While many of the Macy's-branded stores are closing, the company announced they would be reinvesting money toward 350 existing stores. There are also plans to open 15 new Bloomingdale's locations and 30 new Bluemercury stores, as well as renovate 30 existing Bluemercury stores.

Word of restructuring at the company started in January, when Spring announced that five stores would be closing and nearly 2,350 employees would be laid off in 2024.

Are lower Hudson Valley Macy's stores closing?

Lower Hudson Valley Macy's stores were not included in the January list of closures. Some have closed in the area in the last five years, but existing locations include the Palisades Center in West Nyack, the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers, the Danbury Fair in Danbury, Conn., the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights and the Paramus Mall in Paramus, N.J.

Macy's has not yet announced a list of stores that are closing, but of the 150 stores, Spring said around 50 will close by the end of the fiscal year.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Macy's set to close 150 stores as part of restructuring plan