Macy's is closing some US stores, but here's where you can still find them in Lower Hudson

Macy's is planning to lay off about 2,350 workers and close five stores as the company hopes to reduce spending and redirect costs.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the company sent a memo Thursday afternoon announcing the cuts. Macy's said about 13% of its corporate staff will be laid off and around 3.5% of its total work force, excluding seasonal hires.

But luckily for Lower Hudson Valley residents, there are still plenty of locations to shop, including the Palisades Center in West Nyack, the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers, the Danbury Fair in Danbury, Conn., the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights and the Paramus Mall in Paramus, N.J.

Some local stores have closed in the last few years, like the Macy's at the Galleria Mall in White Plains, which closed in March 2023 and the location at the Nanuet Mall, which closed in April 2019.

Thursday's memo said the stores that are closing in 2024 are in Arlington, Va.; San Leandro and Simi Valley, Calif.; Lihue, Hawaii; and Tallahassee, Fla.

The memo said Macy's is looking to add automation to its supply chain and outsource some roles, but did not specify which roles would be switched.

Instead, the company said it would be adding more visual display managers to improve the look of the stores and invest in improving customers' digital shopping experiences.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Macy's corporate change up comes as current president Tony Spring is expected to take over the role of Chief Executive Officer next month from Jeff Gennette, who had been the company's CEO since 2018.

Macy's is also feeling the pressure from activist investors who launched a $5.8 billion dollar bid to buy out the company.

But Macy's is not the only major company preparing for layoffs this year. Google announced two layoff rounds in the last two weeks, cutting positions in advertising, hardware and engineering, according to USA Today.

Amazon also announced it was cutting 35% of its workforce at its livestreaming platform Twitch and in its movie and TV sector.

General Motors, NBC News and apps like Discord and Duolingo announced cuts early this month as well.

Macy's memo said layoffs are expected to begin at the company around Jan. 26.

— USA TODAY reporter Gabe Hauari contributed reporting for this story.

