Macy's tempers holiday sales view, warns of more inflation pain ahead

The inside of a Macy's department store is seen in Douglaston, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Macy's Inc said on Friday it expects fourth-quarter sales to come in at the lower end of its forecast, blaming a deeper-than-expected lull in shopping between the season's major holidays.

Shares of the department store chain fell 4.2% in extended trading as it also warned that consumer spending would remain under pressure in 2023, especially in the first half. Rivals Nordstrom Inc and Kohl's Corp's shares also fell more than 2%.

Surging prices of food and gas drove down demand for non-essential products last year, forcing Macy's and other retailers into steeper discounts and promotions to clear excess stocks of casual and athleisure apparel.

While that helped sales during major shopping occasions such as Black Friday and Christmas, Macy's said the periods in between those days saw bigger-than-expected drop-offs in spending.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said the company had taken steps to better align its merchandise with the expected slowdown in demand.

Macy's net sales are now expected to be at the low end to mid-point of its previously forecast range of $8.16 billion to $8.40 billion. The company maintained its adjusted earnings per share forecast of $1.47 to $1.67.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Macy’s Reports Uneven Holiday Season as Inflation Continued to Pressure Consumers

    The holiday season proved mixed for Macy’s which said it reeled in shoppers on key days before and after Christmas but encountered tepid demand through much of the period. “Based on current macroeconomic indicators and our proprietary credit card data, we believe the consumer will continue to be pressured in 2023, particularly in the first half,” Macy’s Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said Friday. The performance from Macy’s is a sign that the holiday season was likely an uneven one for retailers as economic woes continued to weigh on consumers.

  • Explainer-Why the U.S.-Mexico energy spat is a tough nut to crack

    The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are due to hold a summit next week, where a major bone of contention could be a dispute centering on whether Mexico breached a trade pact by tightening state control of its energy market. Tensions over Mexico's nationalist policies boiled over into a formal dispute in July, when the Washington and Ottawa filed a complaint against Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal. The complaint argued Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to change the market to favor state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and national power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) had discriminated against U.S. and Canadian companies.

  • CPI data, Big Bank earnings due out next week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks ahead to break down what economic data and corporate earnings are expected out next week.

  • Macy’s Says Holiday Sales Were Weaker Than It Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. expects to report fourth-quarter sales that were weaker than previously forecast and sees continued pressure on the consumer in 2023.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It

  • Macy’s stock trends downward after cutting its Q4 sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Macy's has said that fourth-quarter sales will be near the low end of the company's guidance.

  • Costco Jumps Most Since March 2020 on Holiday Sales Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. surged the most since March 2020 after improving December sales soothed investor concerns about a slowdown in November. Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s

  • Tesla’s Demand Troubles Spell a Terrible Start to the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares kicked off the new year on an ominous note, buckling this week under renewed concerns about weakening demand for its electric cars, and sending its market value briefly below Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.’s for the first time in over a year. Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf

  • Daniel Ives says the tech sector will be up ~20% in 2023 — here are 2 stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    It’s no secret that the tech sector took a pounding in last year’s bearish market. In fact, the tech-heavy NASDAQ index lost more than 33% during 2022, leading the way in the market decline. But savvy investors have long bet that what goes down must come back up. Daniel Ives, Wedbush’s well-known tech bull, sees reasons for hope in the tech sector in 2023. In fact, he sees the sector making a significant bounce, and, at least in part, he credits the current downturn for setting up that possibili

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers just filed a claim to keep his $450 million in Robinhood shares, arguing he needs them for legal fees

    The disgraced crypto founder, once worth $26.5 billion, said he only has $100,000 in his bank account.

  • We Think Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • 2 Super Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist No Matter What the Market Does This Year

    These two businesses are on the up-and-up, so investors should ignore the broader stock market's gyrations.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2023

    Technology research and consulting firm Gartner thinks that technology goes through a "hype cycle" with five phases. After that is a "slope of enlightenment," where the technology gains adoption. Here's an unstoppable metaverse stock that could double in 2023.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

    The FTX founder and former CEO says he needs the money to pay his legal fees, despite rival claims by the company and by crypto lender BlockFi.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Tesla investor and former 'fanboy' questions whether Elon Musk is purposely tanking the carmaker's stock

    Earlier this year, Elon Musk became the first person to ever lose $200 billion in net worth. His fortune dropped in large part due to Tesla's stock.

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...