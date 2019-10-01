Macy's is having a huge sale on Le Creuset cookware right now

Le Creuset first introduced its colorful enameled cast iron cocotte in 1925 and ever since, the household brand name has been known for creating beautiful, yet durable and highly functional cookware. However, it's high-end name often comes with a steep price tag, so when it goes on sale, we pay attention.

Right now, as part of Macy's seasonal sale through Oct. 6, Le Creuset cookware is on sale, with some pieces discounted as much as 30 percent off. It's Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Qt. Round French Oven, available in nine different colors, is currently on sale for $349.99, down from $499.99.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Qt. Round French Oven, $349.99 (Orig. $499.99)

Le Creuset cookware is some of the best of the best. This specific cookware piece made its way on to Oprah's Favorite Things in 2014, although the brand has made it onto her list several times over the years. Even Julia Child was said to be a fan! The stovetop and oven-friendly French oven helps cook large meals evenly; it's perfect for meats, stews, chili, slow cooking and more. All Le Creuset pieces also come with a lifetime warranty.

One Macy's reviewer wrote about the enameled cast iron French oven: "Le Creuset makes the best cookware for my money! They are beautiful, easy to clean and very versatile - you can bake bread in them, saute, braise, bake and cook on the stovetop with them. I like that even after cooking something that potentially could be very hard to clean, the mess washes away easily. Often, I will 'soak' the pot overnight before cleaning: I put a small amount of water in the dirty pot, put the lid back on, and the next day it will be a breeze to clean! The hardest thing about Le Creuset is deciding which pretty color to buy!"

You can check out the entire Le Creuset sale here and get free shipping with orders over $49. Shop more of our favorite Le Creuset cookware pieces now under $100 below:

Le Creuset Stoneware 8oz. Mini Round Cocotte, $30.99 (Orig. $37)

Le Creuset 1-Qt. Heritage Oval Au Gratin Dish, $50.99 (Orig. $59.99)