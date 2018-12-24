Macy's (M) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $28.15, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 13.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 26, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, down 2.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.56 billion, down 1.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $25 billion, which would represent changes of +11.67% and +0.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% higher. M is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

