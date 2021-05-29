Macy's massive Memorial Day sale has arrived—and the discounts are huge
So many sales, so little time! Memorial Day weekend is finally upon us, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by all of the places you can currently get a great deal on your next handbag, mattress or furniture piece, we're going to let you in on a little secret: There's one savings event in particular that has you covered where all of those categories (and more!) are concerned—and the discounts are as steep as they come. Yes, we're talking about the Macy's Memorial Day sale, and it's happening right now.
Through Monday, May 31, the department store is offering sitewide markdowns of 20% to 60%, with an extra savings of up to 20% on top categories when shoppers use coupon code MEMDAY on select items to get an additional 10 to 15% discount.
While some exclusions apply, you can get this Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer toaster oven, originally $249.99, on sale for $199.90, for an additional 15% off in your cart. That's a final price of $169.99! Not only is this machine one of our favorite air fryers for its outstanding crisping abilities (it put the other appliances we tested to shame) and exceptionally even bread toasting, we called it the very best multipurpose air fryer on the market for its ability to brown everything from French fries to chicken (Cuisinart claims it can fit a 4-pound bird) to our exact desired shade, ranging from lightly crisped to dark, but not-quite-burnt. Its parts need to be hand-washed, but for this healthier alternative to deep frying, we'll do so with verve.
If you're in the mood to relax for the long weekend, you can pick up this cotton bath robe from the Martha Stewart Collection. Once $80 and on sale for $48, it's currently $40.80 with the additional 15% off when you enter coupon code MEMDAY at checkout. This pick, which is beloved by nearly 100 Macy's shoppers, earned high praise from customers, who adored its soft feel.
For those deals and more, keep scrolling to check out our top picks for the best buys available at Macy's this holiday weekend.
The best deals to buy from the Macy's Memorial Day sale
Kitchen
Get the Fiesta 3-Piece Bistro Set for $24.64 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $23.36)
Get the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $33.59 in cart (Save $36.40)
Get the Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $38.24 with code MEMDAY (Save $51.75)
Get the International Silver Kinsale 34-Piece Flatware Set for $33.99 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $33.01)
Get the Rachael Ray 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $99.99 (Save $200)
Get the Noritake Colorwave 20-Piece Dinnerware Set for $110.49 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $325.51)
Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 in cart (Save $80)
Get the All-Clad Essentials 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $339.99 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $60)
Get the All-Clad Stainless-Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $424.99 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $41.01)
Get the All-Clad Master Chef 9-Piece Cookware Set for $424.99 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $424)
Get the All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set for $764.99 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $735)
Patio furniture
Get the Chateau Aluminum Outdoor Dining Chair for $259 (Save $320)
Get the Wayland Aluminum 64-Inch Square Outdoor Dining Table for $769 (Save $730)
Get the Wayland Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $989 (Save $1,110)
Get the Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 8-Piece Dining Set for $1,699 (Save $2,660)
Furniture
Get the Jollene 113-Inch 2-Piece Sectional Sofa for $1,299 (Save $1,000)
Get the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa for $2,049 (Save $949)
Get the Virton 3-Piece Leather L Sectional Sofa for $2,679 (Save $1,458)
Bed and bath
Get the Martha Stewart Collection 27-Inch by 52-Inch Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $6.80 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $9.20)
Get the Ralph Lauren Logo Extra-Firm Standard/Queen Pillow for $10.19 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $9.81)
Get the Hotel Collection Ultimate Microcotton Bath Towel for $14.40 (Save $31.60)
Get the Martha Stewart Collection Quilted Convertible Beach Blankets for $16.99 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $33.01)
Get the Hallmart Collectibles Amanda 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set for $29.99 (Save $50.01)
Get the Charter Club Continuous Comfort Pillow from $30.59 with code MEMDAY (Save $29.41 to $34.31)
Get the Fairfield Square Collection Paris Gold 8-Piece Reversible Comforter Set for $39.99 (Save $60.01)
Get the Martha Stewart Collection Cotton Terry Bath Robe for $40.80 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $39.20)
Get the 9- to 12-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Sets for $49.99 (Save $70.01)
Get the Hotel Collection Primaloft All-Season Comforter from $127.99 (Save $192.01 to $228.01)
Clothing
Get the Hanes Ultimate Shaping T-Shirt Wireless Bra for $12.99 (Save $25.01)
Get the Style & Co Women's Roll-Tab Bermuda Shorts for $17.99 (Save $21.51)
Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women's V-Neck T-Shirt for $17.99 (Save $6.51)
Get the Alfani Men's Warren Long-Sleeve Shirt for $24.99 (Save $30.01)
Get the Calvin Klein Men's 5-Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs for $45.15 (Save $19.35)
Get the Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Soft Polo for $59.99 (Save $29.51)
Get the Anne Cole Women's Twist-Front Tankini Top and Ruched Bottoms for $44.20 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $59.80)
Accessories
Get the Giani Bernini Framed Indexer Leather Wallet for $32.70 (Save $21.80)
Get the Giani Bernini Grab-and-Go Leather Wristlet for $32.70 (Save $21.80)
Get the 7-Piece Clinique Gift Set for Free with $31 Purchase (Save $105)
Get the Giani Bernini Leather All-In-One Wallet for $38.70 (Save $25.80)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mercer Pebble Leather Coin Purse for $46.80 (Save $31.20)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Large East/West Crossbody for $106.80 (Save $71.12)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mel Small Signature Tote for $178.25 (Save $19.20)
Vacuums
Get the Tzumi IonVac Cordless Vacuum for $26.99 with code MEMDAY (Save $20)
Get the Dirt Devil Power Swerve Cordless Stick Vacuum for $71.99 with code MEMDAY (Save $95)
Get the Shark CH951 UltraCyclone Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $89.99 (Save $60)
Get the Shark NV105 Navigator Light Vacuum for $119.99 (Save $147)
Get the Shark IX141 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $219.99 (Save $197)
Shop the Macy's Memorial Day Sale
