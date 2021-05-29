Macy's massive Memorial Day sale has arrived—and the discounts are huge

Get top-rated patio furniture, like these Sandy Cove wicker chairs, and so much more at Macy's Memorial Day sale.

So many sales, so little time! Memorial Day weekend is finally upon us, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by all of the places you can currently get a great deal on your next handbag, mattress or furniture piece, we're going to let you in on a little secret: There's one savings event in particular that has you covered where all of those categories (and more!) are concerned—and the discounts are as steep as they come. Yes, we're talking about the Macy's Memorial Day sale, and it's happening right now.

Through Monday, May 31, the department store is offering sitewide markdowns of 20% to 60%, with an extra savings of up to 20% on top categories when shoppers use coupon code MEMDAY on select items to get an additional 10 to 15% discount.

While some exclusions apply, you can get this Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer toaster oven, originally $249.99, on sale for $199.90, for an additional 15% off in your cart. That's a final price of $169.99! Not only is this machine one of our favorite air fryers for its outstanding crisping abilities (it put the other appliances we tested to shame) and exceptionally even bread toasting, we called it the very best multipurpose air fryer on the market for its ability to brown everything from French fries to chicken (Cuisinart claims it can fit a 4-pound bird) to our exact desired shade, ranging from lightly crisped to dark, but not-quite-burnt. Its parts need to be hand-washed, but for this healthier alternative to deep frying, we'll do so with verve.

This little gadget does it all.

If you're in the mood to relax for the long weekend, you can pick up this cotton bath robe from the Martha Stewart Collection. Once $80 and on sale for $48, it's currently $40.80 with the additional 15% off when you enter coupon code MEMDAY at checkout. This pick, which is beloved by nearly 100 Macy's shoppers, earned high praise from customers, who adored its soft feel.

For those deals and more, keep scrolling to check out our top picks for the best buys available at Macy's this holiday weekend.

The best deals to buy from the Macy's Memorial Day sale

The Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer toaster oven worked better than some traditional air fryers at browning and crisping in our tests.

Get this eight-piece Wayland outdoor dining set for less than $2,000 right now.

Get this top-rated sectional sofa for 31% off this Memorial Day weekend.

Macy's shoppers loved the way this reversible comforter set brightened up their room—and all sizes are on sale now for just $39.99

Get sharp-looking men's Alfani shirts for more than 50% off.

Customers praised this Giani Bernini wristlet for its roomy interior and lightweight design—and it's 40% off right now.

The Shark IX141 vacuum earned praise from customers for having a solid battery life and being easily maneuverable.

