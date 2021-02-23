Macy's plans to close more stores despite seeing online sales growth. Will your store shutter?

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

Macy’s still plans to close more stores despite holiday sales outperforming projections and online sales continuing to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, Macy's Inc., which also runs Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, announced a new round of store closures and identified 36 namesake stores and one Bloomingdale's expected to shutter by or before midyear. (See the Macy's store closing list here.)

The closing stores are located in 19 states with most losing one or two locations by April 30. Texas is losing the most in the round with five closures

The string of closures is part of Macy's three-year plan to close one-fifth of its stores, or roughly 125 locations, which was first announced in February 2020, before the pandemic. About 30 stores closed in 2020 as part of the plan.

"We are committed to the 125 store closures that we announced in 2020," Macy's Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said Tuesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call. "Approximately 60 stores have closed or will close soon, further reducing our footprint in C and D malls."

Tax season deadline change: IRS extends tax deadline to June 15 for Texas because of winter storm, other states could also get relief

Sears and Kmart closing more stores: Is your location closing in 2021? See the updated closure list.

As of Oct. 31, Macy’s Inc. had 764 total locations, including 544 Macy’s locations, 54 Bloomingdale's locations including outlet stores and 166 Bluemercury stores.

Macy's fourth-quarter profit plunged 52%, and sales slid nearly 19%. In the context of a year spent under the weight of a pandemic, that was seen as a good ending to 2020 for the besieged department store.

Digital sales grew 21% compared to the year before, and 25% of digital sales were fulfilled from stores, including curbside pickup and same-day delivery.

Quarterly sales were $6.78 billion, edging out analyst projections. The company said business was driven by the home, beauty, jewelry and watch categories; growth in online sales; and by acquiring new customers.

Macy's officials said Tuesday they expect digital sales to reach $10 billion within the next three years and that the online side will become even more profitable.

Adrian Mitchell, the company’s new chief financial officer, called 2021 a “recovery and rebuilding year.” Gennette said the company continues to test new smaller store formats that are not located at malls. The new format is being tested in Dallas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Macy's store closings 2021: More stores to face liquidation in future

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok adds features to support users dealing with eating disorders

    The platform is displaying support information and PSAs on certain pages and hashtags.

  • 5 Things You Should Never Say to Someone Who’s Struggled with an Eating Disorder, According to a Psychologist

    1. I would have never guessed; you look great!“You cannot tell by looking who has, or who has had, an eating disorder. Full stop. Most people who struggle with an eating disorder do not appear ‘underweight’....

  • The Lost Hours: How Confusion and Inaction at the Capitol Delayed a Troop Deployment

    WASHINGTON — At 1:09 p.m. Jan. 6, minutes after protesters had burst through the barricades around the U.S. Capitol and began using the steel debris to assault the officers standing guard, the chief of the Capitol Police made a desperate call for backup. It took nearly two hours for officials to approve the deployment of the National Guard. New details about what transpired over those 115 minutes on that dark, violent day — revealed in interviews and documents — tell a story of how chaotic decision-making among political and military leaders burned precious time as the rioting at the Capitol spiraled out of control. Communication breakdowns, inaction and confusion over who had authority to call for the National Guard delayed a deployment of hundreds of troops who might have helped quell the violence that raged for hours. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This period is likely to be a focus of a congressional hearing Tuesday, when lawmakers will publicly question Steven A. Sund, the Capitol Police chief at the time, and other current and former officials for the first time about the security failures that contributed to the violence on that day. “Capitol security leaders must address the decision not to approve the National Guard request, failures in interagency coordination and information sharing, and how the threat intelligence they had ahead of Jan. 6 informed their security decisions leading up to that day,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. Some American officials have said that by the time the urgent request came to the Pentagon on the afternoon of Jan. 6, it was long past the time National Guard troops could have deployed quickly enough to prevent the storming of the Capitol. But law enforcement officials pointed out that during a melee that lasted hours, every lost minute was critical. Sund did not hear back for 61 minutes after he called for help from the National Guard. And even then, there was a catch: Although Capitol security officials had approved his request, the Pentagon had the final say. During a tense phone call that began 18 minutes later, a top general said that he did not like the “visual” of the military guarding the Capitol and that he would recommend the Army secretary deny the request. Pentagon approval finally came at 3:04 p.m. The first deployment of National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol 2 1/2 hours later. Video evidence and interviews show the Capitol Police and supporting police units were overwhelmed for several hours after the first members of the pro-Trump mob breached the outer perimeter of the complex. One snapshot of the violence: At 4:25 p.m., rioters outside the Capitol building beat police officers using American flags. Two minutes later, a mob outside the House chamber dragged the first of two officers from the city’s Metropolitan Police down a flight of stairs. Elsewhere, on the Capitol grounds, one protester who collapsed in the crush of bodies was trampled by the mob. She was later pronounced dead. “In every emergency, timing is important. In this particular case, when we’re talking about the Capitol, we’re talking about lives,” said Brian Higgins, the former police chief in Bergen County, New Jersey, and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Sund made the urgent request for the National Guard to Paul D. Irving, the House sergeant-at-arms at the time, minutes after the gavel dropped to begin the solemn congressional ritual of certifying the presidential election results. By then, just after 1 p.m., it had become clear to some Capitol security officials that the protesters could pose a threat to the lawmakers — and Vice President Mike Pence — gathered in the House chamber. But Irving said he needed to run Sund’s request for National Guard troops “up the chain of command,” according to a letter the former police chief wrote to Congress this month. Sund said he anxiously waited to hear back from Irving or Michael C. Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, but heard nothing. “I continued to follow up with Mr. Irving, who was with Mr. Stenger at the time, and he advised that he was waiting to hear back from congressional leadership, but expected authorization at any moment,” Sund said in his letter. Yet it appears that Irving, who had told Sund days earlier that he did not want National Guard troops at the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of bad “optics,” waited 30 minutes after hearing from the Capitol Police chief before approaching Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff. Neither Irving nor Stenger, who both resigned after the riot, responded to multiple requests for an interview. Sund resigned Jan. 7, after pressure from congressional leaders. At 1:40 p.m., Irving finally approached Pelosi’s chief of staff, Terri McCullough, and other staff members in the Speaker’s Lobby behind the House chamber — the site where a Capitol Police officer would shoot a rioter an hour later. It was the first time Irving asked about permission to seek support from the National Guard, according to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff. McCullough immediately entered the room and passed a note to Pelosi with the request. Video from inside the chamber shows her approaching the speaker at 1:43 p.m. Pelosi approved the request and asked whether Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who was then the majority leader, also needed to approve it. McCullough said he did, according to Pelosi’s office. McCullough left the chamber to call McConnell’s chief of staff, Sharon Soderstrom, but could not reach her. She then reached Irving, who explained that he and Stenger were already meeting with the Senate majority leader’s staff in the office of the Senate sergeant-at-arms, according to Pelosi’s office. It was at the meeting in Stenger’s office that McConnell’s staff first learned of Sund’s request for the National Guard, according to a spokesman for the senator. In that meeting, aides to the congressional leaders, including Soderstrom, were perplexed to learn that the two sergeants-at-arms had not yet approved the request for troops, according to spokesmen for McConnell and Pelosi. There was also confusion about whether approval from congressional leaders was needed to request National Guard troops. McConnell’s staff maintains that political leaders are not in that chain of command, and that security officials should have done so as quickly as possible. One former Capitol security official said the two sergeants-at-arms could have made the request themselves, but that even in an emergency, “common sense dictates” that they would want to consult with congressional leadership. At that meeting, the frustrated congressional aides agreed that top Capitol security officials “should have asked for the National Guard’s physical deployment to protect the U.S. Capitol complex well in advance of Jan. 6,” Hammill said. “The speaker expects security professionals to make security decisions and to be informed of those decisions.” Around this time, rioters smashed windows on the House side of the Capitol building and began climbing inside. Outside, the mob broke into chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” Others constructed a gallows with a noose outside the Capitol. At 2:10 p.m., Irving finally called back Sund and said that congressional leaders had approved the request — a full hour after his plea for help. But the Capitol Police chief would soon learn, according to his letter, that because Washington, D.C., is not a state, final approval to deploy the city’s National Guard to the Capitol had to come from the secretary of the Army. It is unclear why Sund was unfamiliar with this requirement. There was another roadblock: The Pentagon, citing concerns about aggressive tactics used against protesters over the summer, had removed the authority of Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commander of the District of Columbia National Guard, to quickly deploy his troops. In a Jan. 4 memo, acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller wrote that the D.C. National Guard could not be issued weapons, employ “riot control agents” or take other steps at the Trump rally without his “personal authorization.” During a closed-door House committee hearing last month, Walker said Sund had called him as the violence increased that day, and he immediately notified the Army. “On my own, I started preparing people to be ready, but I had to wait for specific approval to go out to launch,” Walker testified, according to several people who attended the meeting. About 2:30 p.m., according to Sund’s letter, he was on a conference call with federal and local law enforcement and military officials. Once again, he said National Guard troops were urgently needed to protect the Capitol. Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the director of the Army staff, pushed back. “I don’t like the visual of the National Guard standing a line with the Capitol in the background,” Piatt said on the call, according to Sund’s account. The general said he would brief the Army secretary but would recommend denying the request. An Army spokesman declined to comment on Sund’s description of the phone call, noting that the Pentagon’s inspector general was investigating its response to the attack. As Pentagon leaders deliberated, the mob flowed into the Capitol. At 2:44 p.m., the first rioters breached the Senate chamber. Around that same time, a Capitol Police officer shot to death Ashli Babbitt, one of the protesters, as she tried to climb through a window just steps from the House chamber. Twenty minutes later, according to a Pentagon timetable, Miller gave verbal approval to dispatch National Guard troops to the Capitol. The violence continued for hours, and other security units from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Metropolitan Police arrived to help the outmanned police units. About 5:40 p.m., a deployment of 154 National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol. As they were being sworn in, a flash message was sent to all of Washington’s National Guard troops: Report to the city’s armory no later than 7 p.m. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • I Asked a Fashion Editor to Clean Out My Closet & Here Are 3 Things I Learned

    We’ve reached that point in March when most of our New Year’s resolutions have already fallen by the wayside. However, there are a few that I’m especially committed to seeing through in 2021.One of those is...

  • 'They wanted to jail a banker - I was that banker'

    Tom Hayes, jailed for rigging interest rates, tells the BBC fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

  • Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal Stalled by Indian Court

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court stopped regulatory approval for the Future Group’s $3.4 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd., delaying the deal in a boost for Amazon.com Inc., which wants to scuttle the transaction in its bid to dominate the country’s retail sector.Agreeing with the American e-commerce giant’s petition, the top court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling and said the National Company Law Tribunal can continue hearing the case but must not give a final nod till further orders. The court also sought written statements from Future Retail Ltd. and said it will hear the case after three weeks. Future’s stocks and bonds fell.”In the meantime, the NCLT proceedings will be allowed to go on but will not culminate in any final order of sanction of scheme,” according to the order posted on the court’s website.The latest verdict restores the legal advantage for Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon that secured an interim stay on the deal from a Singapore arbitration tribunal in October. It accused the Future Group of violating a partnership contract when it agreed to sell assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate last year. The Monday order, however, endangers Future Retail, which is struggling to pay debt and has warned of insolvency.​​Future Retail’s stock fell as much as 10% and its dollar bond maturing in 2025 dropped 3.8 cents on the dollar after the court order Monday, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Reliance Industries also slipped as much as 2.8%.Representatives for Amazon India, Future and Reliance Industries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Future Retail can move the Singapore arbitration tribunal to lift the interim stay the emergency arbitrator had imposed, that has formed the basis of Indian Supreme Court’s order.The cash strapped Indian retailer, which says it would collapse should the deal with Reliance fail, is caught between two of the world’s richest men as they compete for dominance in India’s estimated $1 trillion consumer retail market. The legal dispute over Future has turned into a fierce legal wrangle across courtrooms in two countries. Amazon is unwilling to cede any competitive advantage to Reliance in the only billion-people-plus market left in the world after the American firm lost out to local rivals in China.The case is also keenly watched by investors as it sets a precedent on the validity of emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators in India. The verdict comes at a time when Amazon is increasing its footprint in the country. The U.S. firm announced this month that it was setting up manufacturing operations in the South Asian country.(Updates with the order in the third paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the date of next hearing.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran’s Compromise With Nuclear Monitors Limits Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran offered a last-minute compromise to United Nations’ atomic inspectors that stops short of completely curtailing their intrusive monitoring powers, tapping the brakes on a standoff that is escalating to become the Biden administration’s first major foreign policy challenge.The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency ended talks on Sunday in Tehran without convincing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to roll back a law that will suspend comprehensive snap inspections and other monitoring measures from Tuesday.IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi still described the result as “good” and said he won inspectors a three-month partial reprieve which gives the diplomats space to potentially resolve the dispute. “The Additional Protocol is going to be suspended ,” Grossi told a press conference in Vienna. “There is less access,” he said, adding it was important inspectors would still get information.Ending all IAEA access under the so-called Additional Protocol could push the standoff closer to a military tipping point by raising suspicions over Iran’s nuclear work. Tehran has recently been raising uranium-enrichment levels, installing advanced new equipment and embarking on new fuel-making ventures -- all dual-use activities that have utility for generating nuclear power or crafting a bomb. Iran says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes only.The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a statement Iran will “record and withhold information” regarding certain activities and monitoring equipment for three months.“During this period, the IAEA will have no access to this information...If sanctions are lifted completely within three months, Iran will hand over the information to IAEA, otherwise, the information will be deleted once and for all.”The compromise follows U.S. and European pleas for Iran to continue adhering to the Additional Protocol to give diplomacy a chance. The Biden administration has said it’s willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal, a first step toward easing tensions. Iran says it will meet with the U.S. if sanctions are removed first.“It’s useful to bridge this gap that we have now,” Grossi said. “But for a sustainable situation we will need a political negotiations and that is not up to me.”Iran’s willingness to allow unprecedented international monitoring was widely seen by western powers as the most important part of the atomic deal agreed in 2015. Even though Tehran broke enrichment and research covenants in response to Donald Trump’s rejection of the accord and imposition of sweeping economic sanctions, it continued to allow broad IAEA safeguards.Inspectors routinely call snap inspections, monitor uranium mines and visit centrifuge workshops. Special online monitoring tools installed at Iranian enrichment facilities collect and store reams of verification data.While international monitors will remain in Iran to account for its declared nuclear stockpile, Grossi’s failure to extend provisions of the Additional Protocol end the ability for his inspectors to exercise the most rigorous monitoring mechanism ever negotiated.Earlier on Sunday, Zarif repeated Iran won’t discuss the beleaguered accord with the Biden administration until Washington officially rejoins as a participant and lifts Trump-era sanctions on Iran’s economy.Any negotiations with the U.S. would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif said.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, “it is Iran that is isolated diplomatically now, not the United States, and the ball is in their court.”(Adds Iran atomic agency statement paragraphs 5-6)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • I’m 28, have no debt, 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K. My parents want me to save for a home. I want a Tesla Model 3. Who’s right?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • ‘Friends called us cheap’: Our extravagant neighbors called our adviser ‘lousy.’ So how come we’re the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities

    If you had $1 million saved for retirement, you'd be set, right? Let's do the math. The average retirement age is about 62 for women and nearly 65 for men, and the average life expectancy in the...

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.

  • How the timing of your tax return could affect your third stimulus payout

    The possiblity of a third stimulus payment may give families who faced financial hardship in 2020 another reason to file their tax returns early.

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.