Macy's is running a huge winter sale—save up to 60% on everything you need for the season
Winter blues got you down? Sometimes the best cure-all to cold-weather woes is to treat yourself to a new piece of outerwear or some cozy décor—especially when you don’t have to pay full price. Macy’s must’ve read our minds, as the retail giant is currently running a winter sale on tons of seasonal offerings that are worth getting out your holiday gift cards for.
For a limited time, shoppers can save up to 60% off men’s, women’s and children’s styles, as well as home goods, jewelry and shoes, plus save an extra 15% to 20% off select items using promo code CLEAR at checkout. To sweeten the pot, there’s also free shipping available for any order of $25 or more.
From designer coats to small kitchen appliances, there’s a wide selection of great deals you won’t want to miss—and naturally, like the online shopping experts we are, we’ve rounded up our top picks below.
Keep scrolling to discover our favorite sale finds from Macy’s Winter Refresh sale.
Men’s outerwear
Get the Champion Men's Powerblend Matching Sweatshirt & Sweatpants from $22.50 (Save $11.25 to $22.50)
Get the Calvin Klein Men's Relaxed Fit Logo French Terry Hoodie for $39.99 (Save $49.51)
Get the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Crewneck Merino Wool Sweater for $39.99 (Save $49.51)
Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Pullover for $47.99 (Save $50.51)
Get the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket for $90 (Save $135)
Get the Michael Kors Men's Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka for $150 (Save $225)
Women’s outerwear
Get the Calvin Klein Jeans Foil Logo Jogger Pants from $28.56 (Save $24 to $31.14)
Get the Free People Cabin Fever Pullover for $51.84 (Save $56.16)
Get the Calvin Klein Women's Cropped Puffer Coat for $103.69 (Save $141.31)
Get the Cole Haan Women's Box-Quilt Down Puffer Coat for $133.34 (Save $181.56)
Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Walker Coat for $160.64 (Save $154.36)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Belted Coat for $169.99 (Save $230.01)
Home
Get the Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection for $10.71 (Save $7.29)
Get the Madison Park Zuri Faux-Fur 20-Inch Decorative Pillow for $25.49 (Save $24.51)
Get the Madison Park Elma 60-Inch x 70-Inch Embossed Plush Throw for $28.89 (Save $29.11)
Get the Travelpro Crew Versapack Luggage Collection from $29.99 (Save $30.01 to $320.01)
Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter from $56.09 (Save $63.71 to $73.91)
Get the Beautyrest Queen BR800 12-Inch Medium Firm Mattress for $449.10 (Save $319.99)
Get the Rachael Ray Chelsea Bedroom 3-Piece Set (Queen Bed, Nightstand & Dresser) for $1,538.10 (Save $2,158.90)
Kitchen
Get the Contigo West Loop 2.0 Travel Mug for $17.84 (Save $12.15)
Get the Stasher Reusable Half-Gallon Bag for $19.99 (Save $17.01)
Get the Victoria 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.99 (Save $53)
Get the T-Fal Culinaire 8-Inch & 10.5-Inch Fry Pans, Set of 2 for $21.24 (Save $53.75)
Get the Victoria 8-inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press & Pataconera for $25.49 (Save $54.50)
Get the Cuisinart Aluminum Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set for $79.99 (Save $90)
Get the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 (Save $60)
