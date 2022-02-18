Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

FILE PHOTO: People visit Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York
Praveen Paramasivam
·2 min read

By Praveen Paramasivam

(Reuters) - Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked.

Analysts said the company was able to keep its supplies steady during the peak shopping season as it used multiple ports to receive early deliveries of apparel and accessories from overseas suppliers.

That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects.

"Nordstrom was the original digital strategy store, but Macy's has caught up and really has done more. Macy's has embraced a more data-driven, disciplined approach to managing all aspects of the business," retail analyst Jane Hali said.

Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

THE CONTEXT

In its last quarter, Macy's added 4.4 million new customers, up 28% from pre-pandemic levels, with around a third of them returning to the brand after months. J.P. Morgan analysts said Macy's is a primary market share beneficiary, with J.C. Penney and Belk ceding ground.

Macy's quarterly online sales has grown for nearly two years, thanks to its loyalty program that has attracted million of younger customers. It plans on building on the momentum by launching a marketplace, where third-party sellers could sell brands it does not carry and help expand its customer base.

THE FUNDAMENTALS

** Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Macy's fourth-quarter revenue to jump 25% and profit to more than double.

** They expect Nordstrom sales to decline sharply from pre-pandemic levels, although that implies a 24% increase from a year earlier when it faced shipping delays.

** Kohl's revenue is expected to jump 11% from a year earlier, but was likely to be roughly flat when compared with pre-pandemic levels.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

** Macy's current mean price target implies a 35% upside to Thursday's close, while Nordstrom's and Kohl's are both roughly 13% above their last closing price.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart posts record holiday sales as spending remains firm

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc fought off snarled supply chains and rising inflation to post its largest-ever holiday season sales and forecast more gains in 2022, a sign the retailer expects consumers to keep spending in its stores. Walmart's investments over the past year, which included chartering ships, raising worker wages three times, and developing alternative streams of revenue, helped the company prepare for the holiday season without suffering higher costs, analysts said. On a post-earnings call, Walmart said it also had a "competitive advantage" over other businesses struggling with supply chain constraints as it sources over two-thirds of its products from the United States, helping it grow inventories by 28% in the quarter.

  • Wall Street eyes Walmart results for signs of tighter margins, slower growth

    When Walmart on Thursday reports how it fared during the holiday quarter, investors also will want to see how higher labor, transportation and materials may affect the retailer's margins, given its "Everyday Low Price" strategy. Refinitiv estimates total gross margins to be 23.90% in the fourth quarter, down from 25.26% in the prior quarter, while revenue is expected to fall 0.6% to $151.15 billion. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said on a November call with analysts that Walmart would be "the last" major retailer to raise prices on its merchandise, thanks to its relationships with suppliers.

  • U.S. Futures Reverse Gains on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks reversed gains on Friday as concerns about Ukraine resurfaced.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipSentiment turned after the U.S. said Russia has m

  • Walmart posts record holiday sales, forecasts gains

    Walmart – the world’s largest retailer - showed it is managing both inflation and supply chain issues, posting its largest-ever holiday season sales and forecasting more gains in 2022. While Walmart did increase prices on some products, it was still able to undercut rivals due to its scale and negotiating power with suppliers. Walmart said fourth quarter revenue exceeded $150 billion for the first time, as shoppers bought groceries, apparel and health and wellness services. The retailer put its full-year comparable sales growth above 3 % - higher than Wall Street’s prediction – with consumers likely seeking better deals as inflation rises. And while supply chain costs were higher than expected at the start of the quarter, Walmart said port congestion was easing. It also said it was able to eke out a growth in margins in the U.S. due to increased revenues from its Walmart Connect advertising business – which allows brands to target customers more closely through Walmart’s digital platforms. Shares rose Thursday on the news.

  • Meta Loses Top-10 Ranking by Market Value Amid Worst Month Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has tumbled out of the world’s 10 largest companies by market value, hammered by its worst monthly stock decline ever.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletOnce the world’

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Bybit to issue Oracle Red Bull’s fan tokens in $150M deal

    Oracle Red Bull’s Formula 1 (F1) racing team announced on Wednesday a multi-year sponsorship deal with Singapore-based derivative exchange Bybit in what it claims to be the largest annual crypto sponsorship to date. Fast facts While the scale of the sponsorship hasn’t been disclosed officially, media accounts cited an unnamed source in reporting the deal […]

  • Russia, China tone down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

    Russia and China watered down a communique being drafted by heads of the Group of 20 major economies on Friday to remove a reference to "current" geopolitical tensions clouding the global economic outlook, sources at the talks said. The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers took place both virtually and in Jakarta, with a final, English-language communique due to be circulated afterwards. An early draft of the text seen by Reuters already contained no direct reference to the crisis on the Ukraine-Russia border, saying only that the G20 would monitor risks, "including those arising from (current) geopolitical tensions."

  • Thai, U.S. troops prepare for scaled down 'Cobra Gold' exercises

    An annual joint military exercise between the United States and Thailand will kick off on Sunday on a reduced scale compared to pre-pandemic times, with traditional war games absent from a two-week programme of largely humanitarian training drills. "Cobra Gold", which was launched in 1982, is the world longest-running multinational military exercise and serves as a key platform for the United States to shore up alliances in Asia at a time of increasing competition with China. China will also be taking part, along with military personnel from India, Indonesia and U.S. allies South Korea and Australia.

  • The Dow Is Rising, Roku Is Tumbling—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Markets have been rocked by mixed messages this week over the threat of war in Eastern Europe. The latest headlines raise hopes of a diplomatic resolution.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down From Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., an abrupt departure as the space-tourism company moves from startup phase toward paying flights.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Inclu

  • 3 Promising Options if You Fall Short of the $4,194 Social Security Max Benefit

    In 2022, a small minority of retirees will receive a $4,194 monthly check from the Social Security Administration. This is the largest monthly payment available, and such large payments go only to the wealthiest Americans who earned the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $147,000 during at least 35 years of their career. The good news is, if you aren't on schedule to receive so much money, you still have plenty of options to bring in ample retirement income.

  • DraftKings Sinks as Forecast, Customer Growth Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. sank after adding fewer new customers in the fourth quarter than Wall Street had expected even after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to lure new bettors -- spending that will continue to generate deep losses this year.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On U.S.-Russia Meeting, But Market Rally Needs More

    Futures rose on news of a high-level U.S.-Russia meeting as war risks mount. The stock market is flashing bearish signals.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood warns investors they're making one of the greatest misallocations of capital in history

    The tech-stock guru said investors are allocating money based on past successes, instead of betting on innovative companies.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.