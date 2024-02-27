Macy's to shut down 150 stores by 2026. How many Ohio locations are left?

Macy's, a company with strong Ohio ties, will shut down 150 stores in a realignment effort, the retailer announced in a news release Tuesday.

By 2026, Macy's says it will shut down 150 "underproductive" locations while prioritizing investments in 350 remaining stores. It says it will also close 50 stores by the end of 2024.

"We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value," said Tony Spring, Macy’s CEO, in a statement. Spring, who has worked nearly 40 years as a Bloomingdale's executive, assumed the role just a few weeks ago.

Despite the shuttered Macy's locations, the company, Macy's, Inc., says it also wants to expand its Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores by 45 locations altogether.

"Our teams are energized by the work ahead as we accelerate our path to market share gains, sustainable, profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders," said Spring.

The company has yet to specify which 150 locations will close.

Cincinnati, once home to Macy's headquarters, has lost multiple locations

The last major restructuring at Macy’s occurred in February 2020, when the company announced it would cut 2,000 corporate jobs and 125 stores over the next three years.

The company's headquarters in downtown Cincinnati at 7 W. Seventh Street closed at that time, two years after it shuttered the flagship store at Fountain Place. Macy's consolidated its headquarters in New York City.

The departure of Macy's headquarters in February 2020 was joined by a handful of other store closures in Greater Cincinnati, namely its Northgate Mall store in January 2020 and the Tri-County Mall location the following year.

Macy's, a company with strong Ohio ties, will shut down 150 stores.

Macy's bought family-owned stores in Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton

Macy's has strong ties to Ohio.

In 1929, family-owned department stores in Columbus and Cincinnati were bought by holding company Federated Department Stores, Inc., what is now known as Macy's, Inc.

Shillito's, a Cincinnati store founded by John Shillito, and F&R Lazarus & Co., a Columbus store founded by Simon Lazarus, made up the merger.

Years later, in 1959, Dayton-based department store Rike's also joined Federated Department Stores, Inc.

The remaining Macy's locations in Ohio

Closures in recent years have left 18 remaining Macy's locations in Ohio.

Summit Mall, 3265 W Market St., Akron.

Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek.

Belden Village Mall, 4300 Belden Village Mall, Canton.

Macy's Dayton, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville.

Macy's Dayton Furniture Clearance, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville.

Anderson Town Center, 7440 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati.

Kenwood Furniture and Mattress Gallery, 7800 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati.

Kenwood Towne Center, 7875 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati.

Polaris Fashion Place, 1300 Polaris Parkway, Columbus.

Easton Town Center, 4141 Easton Loop E., Columbus.

Macy's Tuttle Crossing, 5123 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin.

Macy's Tuttle Furniture and Mattress Gallery, 5700 Britton Parkway, Dublin.

Eastwood Mall, 5403 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles.

Great Northern, 25801 Brookpark Road, North Olmsted.

Southpark Center, 17447 Southpark Center, Strongsville.

5001 Monroe St., Toledo.

University Heights Square, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights.

Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Youngstown.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Macy's to shut down 150 stores. How many Ohio locations are left?