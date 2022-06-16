Macy's is throwing its hat into the Amazon Prime Day 2021 ring with 2 days of epic deals

Save on Macy's massive 2-day sales event during Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Deal-lovers, rejoice: Today is the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2021, when you can score deals on millions of products. We're talking everything from home goods and personal tech to beauty and fashion. And while Amazon is home to the Prime Day deals, there are plenty of other major retailers that are challenging Amazon's offerings. Brands like Best Buy, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond are hosting sales where—spoiler alert!—you can find deals that you won't find on Amazon. Right now, Macy's is hosting its two-day Epic Specials Sale, where you can shop everything from makeup to cookware at deeply discounted prices.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Some of the best offers we found include 20% off Lancôme makeup, skincare, perfume and bundle sets, along with price slashes on popular small appliances like the Cuisinart AFR-25M compact air fryer toaster oven for less than $100.

The best deals to shop during Macy's Epic Specials Sale

Durability and stain resistance are just two of the highlights of this 22-piece container set.

The Martha Stewart Flannel Sheet Collection features a variety of whimsical patterns and designs.

Story continues

This leather chair is more than 30% off right now.

Men's and women's fashion

This bag is a customer favorite.

Beauty and fragrance

Get a free gift with this purchase.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: Shop Macy's competing epic 2-day sale