MAD DADS of Jacksonville identifies 13-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting

Action News Jax is speaking with a woman who says she witnessed the aftermath of a drive-by shooting this weekend that tragically claimed the life of a 13-year-old.

“I’m destroyed right now about it,” says Nancy Meiga.

According to MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter, 13-year-old Prince Holland was killed in the shooting in Jacksonville.

Sheriff T.K. Waters held a press conference today and said JSO has already put in more than 400 hours trying to solve this murder.

According to JSO, this shooting happened on West Moncrief and New Kings roads on Saturday night.

Two others, including a football coach, were injured in this shooting.

JSO says the victims were all coming back from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium when the SUV they were in was shot at multiple times.

Meiga, who works at a nearby restaurant, says she recently saw the 13-year-old, who was a frequent customer at her restaurant.

“The last time I saw him, him and another young man had been out cutting yards. They came in and got something to eat and they sat at the table,” says Meiga.

Waters, Mayor Lenny Curry and state attorney Melissa Nelson were part of a news conference addressing violence in Jacksonville.

Waters says in addition to the increase in man-hours devoted to solving this crime, the police are also seeking help from the state attorney’s office.

“We’re going to use all of our technology, all of our resources that we have to be able to do this. Our state attorney and our partner Melissa Nelson is going to dedicate two additional attorneys to focus on these issues,” says Waters.

Meiga says she believes an increased presence from JSO can help prevent crime in the area.

“It’s like they don’t care about us out here. Nothing changed, I work in this store. It’s been a lot of incidents that happened when it happened the people that committed the incident are long gone,” says Meiga.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $9,000 reward for any tips that may lead to an arrest.

