Mad dash for snow supplies after snowfall in Prince George’s County

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people rushed to their nearest hardware store to get snow supplies after waking up to more than 2 inches of snow on Friday morning.

“I felt like [a] surprise I wasn’t really expecting,” said shoppers Reyna and Norma Moran.

Friday’s snowfall definitely came as a shock to some while others were hoping for more.

“I feel like we’re overdue for a blizzard. If you know this area, you know it’s been years since we got a blizzard. So I feel like maybe it will be this year,” said shopper Aaron Davis.

A lot of snow also means a lot of cleaning up like removing snow from cars and driveways.

“I was upset, I know that I got work to do today,” said shopper Uche Nwokeafor.

The Home Depot at Vista Gardens Marketplace in Lanham had enough salt bags to sell but not enough shovels, but that still gave a lot of people the chance to stock up on the salt after running out from Monday’s snow day.

“I did run out the other day but honestly you know what the weather we have here you never know we pretty much can get snow. So I’m not going to lie I procrastinate,” said Davis Nwokeafor.

Nwokeafor was hoping to purchase a snow shovel but he was out of luck. The Home Depot was completely sold out.

“I got good neighbors and I think they have a shovel so I’m gonna ask them for one. If not, I’ll probably look for him in the store,” he said.

Despite cleaning off all the snow, many say they’re enjoying the day off while others are hoping for another one.

“More snow so I have time off from work,” Nwokeafor said.

