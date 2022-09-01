Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Mad Paws Holdings Limited's (ASX:MPA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates a pet care services online marketplace in Australia. The AU$45m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$10m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Mad Paws Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Mad Paws Holdings, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$2.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 111%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Mad Paws Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Mad Paws Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

