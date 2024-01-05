The Mad Tap opens in Tipton

Jan. 5—TIPTON — There's a new restaurant in Tipton to get a beer, cocktails and barbeque.

The Mad Tap, located at 134 E. Madison St. in downtown Tipton, is now open, offering smoked meats, homemade spicy meatballs, 20 self-pour taps of craft and domestics beers and cocktails.

The restaurant is the brainchild of sisters Melinda Mason and Andrea Richter, both Tipton natives.

The two got the idea of The Mad Tap after witnessing a self-pour wall at a restaurant in Madison, Indiana.

"We thought it was really neat and knew it would do well in Tipton," Mason said, citing the success of Tipton on Tap, an annual downtown beer festival, and the fact no other business is offering what The Mad Tap does.

When the historic brick building was put for sale last May, the sisters quickly bought it and extensively renovated it. Built more than 100 years ago and once a boarding house, the building was most recently being used as a personal residence.

Per state law, any Indiana business that sells alcohol must also sell food. Occasionally, more alcohol-centric businesses will meet that requirement with simple bar food, such as pizza, burgers and all things friend.

But Mason and Richter didn't want to cheap out on food.

The Mad Tap offers smoked meats, such as brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken, wings, BBQ sliders, pretzel with beer cheese, a wagyu Coney dog and more. All sauces and the restaurant's spicy meatballs are homemade.

The restaurant uses a Pour My Beer self-pour system where customers pour their own beer of choice. Prices are per ounce, and pours can be as little as one ounce.

The drafts are rotating, except for the five domestics (Bud Light, Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Miller Lite) and Mad Hatter IPA by New Holland Brewing.

During nice weather months, The Mad Tap plans to host live music.

Since opening two weeks ago, The Mad Tap has proven popular with the locals. The restaurant has already had nights where they've sold out of some food and drinks.

"It's been, honestly, very surprising how busy we've been but also we're thrilled and very grateful," Richter said.

For more information and to view a full menu, visit www.themadtap.com.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.