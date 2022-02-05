Madagascar battens down for Cyclone Batsirai

Associated Press

Madagascar has put six of its regions on high alert as tropical Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit the Indian Ocean island's east coast Saturday with intense winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, according to the Department of Meteorology. About 4.4 million of Madagascar's 28 million people are at risk, with nearly 600,000 expected to be directly affected and more than 150,000 likely to be displaced, according to officials. Government and Red Cross teams are preparing for emergencies.