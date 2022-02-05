Madagascar battens down for Cyclone Batsirai
Madagascans reinforced rooftops with sandbags and prepared for heavy rain and strong winds ahead of Cyclone Batsirai's expected landfall on Feb. 5.
Madagascans reinforced rooftops with sandbags and prepared for heavy rain and strong winds ahead of Cyclone Batsirai's expected landfall on Feb. 5.
Madagascar has put six of its regions on high alert as tropical Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit the Indian Ocean island's east coast Saturday with intense winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, according to the Department of Meteorology. About 4.4 million of Madagascar's 28 million people are at risk, with nearly 600,000 expected to be directly affected and more than 150,000 likely to be displaced, according to officials. Government and Red Cross teams are preparing for emergencies.
Plus, her most used-products & trend predictions.
These cars were the top of the line in performance for their time and now challenge one another for the title of the fastest muscle car.
Central Florida residents are hardwired to be hospitable. To greet strangers with smiles, regardless of their ethnicities, ages and faiths. Many of us have devoted our working lives to the warm welcome that serves as the greater Orlando area’s hallmark. So it’s just a bit more jarring, for us, when ugliness invades and hate hits home — even in the form of a pitiful little band of foulmouthed ...
The 100,000 square foot water park will be the first of the kind in the US and is part of The Park at OWA, which is getting a new name. Here’s a look at the park and a list of amenities, including a free fall slide.
Rivals are coming for Tesla, ones one long-time auto analyst.
Some TikTokers thought the photos were hilarious — but others had very strong opinions about what was written on her T-shirt.
Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Every. Single. Day.
Just one change in the rules is all it would take...
NOS/TwitterThe Beijing Winter Olympics are officially underway—but, before the Opening Ceremony even finished on Friday, Chinese authorities proved to the world once again that it won’t tolerate any kind of free press.In an extraordinary clip from Dutch broadcaster NOS, one of its reporters who is in Beijing to cover the Games can be seen being manhandled by a security guard sporting a red armband. The reporter, Sjoerd den Daas, attempted to carry on his broadcast while being grabbed and yelled
Good point -- how are fans supposed to get to a game that costs $6,000+ a ticket?
How can a show make us so uneasy yet so enthralled? Experts weigh in on the complexity of 'Euphoria's intense intrigue.
A couple who had been "snowed in" at a Northern California cabin since early December were rescued by helicopter after a nearly two-month ordeal, authorities said.
Michael Douglas poses near a picturesque waterfall with his two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18
The Instacart driver shared the harrowing story in a now-viral TikTok.
It looks like swimsuit selfies are becoming Salma Hayek's New Year tradition.
Faith Hill and her youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, are the cutest duo in a snapshot shared by Audrey on her Instagram page. Their twinning outfits from a family vacation back in 2019 show that the 1883 star looks like an older sister to her daughter. Wearing classic, cutoff-denim shorts, white T-shirts and black sunglasses, it’s […]
Here is when cars will be on track for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Following their NFC Championship loss on Sunday to the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers are making coaching moves. The first move reportedly was asking assistant […]