Madagascar police fire on mob attacking station; 11 killed

LAETITIA BEZAIN
·1 min read

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — At least 11 people were killed in Madagascar when police opened fire on a mob demanding that officials turn over to them four suspects held for allegedly kidnapping a child with albinism and killing the mother.

A crowd of about 300 to 400 angry residents gathered at the police station demanding the release of the four suspects so the crowd could deal with them. Police refused and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. When the mob kept advancing on the station, police opened fire.

“The gendarmes tried everything to avoid a confrontation or violence. They set up a security perimeter around the gendarmerie barracks and they told the crowd that we could talk to prevent bloodshed," Gen. Andry Rakotondrazaka, commander of the national gendarmerie, said later Monday.

He said many of those in the crowd carried large machetes, other weapons with blades and sticks. When they threw stones at the police, the police opened fire, Rakotondrazaka said.

He said the killings are being investigated.

But the deputy of Ikongo district, Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, when reached by telephone said that he thought the protesters were not armed.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina in a post on Facebook said he was sad to hear the news of that people were killed. He appealed for calm and confirmed the incident would be investigated.

More than a dozen kidnappings, assaults and murders of people with albinism have been reported in the past two years in various parts of Madagascar, according to figures published by UNICEF in March 2022.

About 40% of people in Madagascar approve of mob justice, according to a survey in 2019 by the Afrobarometer organization.

Recommended Stories

  • $5,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Orange County teen

    Nicholas Frank, 17, was shot near Hillsborough’s Bellevue Mill Apartments.

  • Predicting how many wins the Jets and Giants will have this season | What Are The Odds?

    On What are the Odds? presented by Caesar's Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney and John Jastremski discuss whether the Jets or Giants could exceed their predicted over/under in wins.

  • Turkish pop star to be moved to house arrest after detention sparked outrage

    A Turkish court ruled to release pop star Gulsen from pre-trial detention and transfer her to house arrest on Monday, her lawyer said, after the singer's formal arrest four days ago over a quip about religious schools sparked outrage. Gulsen was jailed pending trial on Thursday on a charge of incitement to hatred, after a video of her comments from four months ago surfaced on a website of a pro-government newspaper Sabah a day earlier. Thousands took to social media in support last week, saying she was targeted for her support for LGBT+ rights and liberal views that go against President Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party.

  • Rock Hill police search for suspect who stole a truck after deadly shooting, officials say

    The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed on Saturday night.

  • Woman critically wounded in road rage shooting chases gunman onto I-95, police say

    A woman was critically wounded in a shooting police say was sparked by road rage in West Palm Beach.

  • Jury finds father not guilty of neglect charges, guilty of theft

    Police said Davis had left two children — ages 8 and 2 — in the family's car, with its engine running, while going into Walmart for about 30 minutes.

  • Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

    The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses, advocates across the political spectrum say. Two Republican attorneys general — including the West Virginia official who successfully challenged Environmental Protection Agency rules restricting greenhouse gas emissions by power plants — say the Supreme Court ruling applies more broadly to other executive branch actions.

  • Man dies as pro fishermen try to save him from drowning at tournament, WI cops say

    Pro anglers saw the man struggling in the water and jumped into action, according to police.

  • Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

    Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter's whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk's case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko's lawyer and court records.

  • 'Hear me out.' New Mexico woman convicted of felony murder as a teen seeks new sentence

    Darcy Morrison was sentenced to life for a crime that took place when she was a teenager. 24 years later, she hopes a parole board will hear her story.

  • Brazil court frees German consul arrested over husband's death

    A Brazilian court on Friday freed a German diplomat arrested earlier this month in connection with the death of his Belgian husband, letting him face the homicide investigation in freedom. Uwe Herbert Hahn had been on preemptive arrest in Rio de Janeiro since Aug. 7 following the death of his husband, Walter Biot. His release, confirmed by Rio de Janeiro's state department of prisons, came after Judge Rosa Helena Guita ruled that prosecutors missed the initial deadline to present charges.

  • 305 Pie: We’re looking for the best pizza in Miami. Here is your Sweet 16

    Miami is having a pizza moment.

  • War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

    Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media reported after the Thursday night attack near the cities of Tartus and Hama that two people were wounded and fires were sparked in nearby forests. Syrian opposition activists at the time said the strike targeted an arms depot and a scientific research center near the central town of Masyaf, a government stronghold.

  • Pakistan FM calls for relief amid 'devastating' floods

    STORY: Dramatic scenes on Sunday as Pakistan’s army tried to rescue a boy trapped in the middle of a heavily-flooded stream in the northwest of the country. Video footage shows the helicopter lowering cautiously down to the boy, who eventually climbs onto the aircraft with the help of the crew. He's just one of hundreds who have been rescued by Pakistan’s military forces over the weekend, amid the historic monsoon rains and flooding that have battered the country over the past few weeks. Authorities said more than 1,000 people have died and at least 30 million affected. Satellite images show what the country’s climate change minister has called a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions". In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign minister echoed the sentiment. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his country needed financial help with the disproportionate impact from climate change. "They are absolutely devastating. I haven't seen any destruction or devastation of this scale. And the fact that Pakistan contributes negligible amounts to the overall carbon footprint, but we are devastated by climate disasters such as these time and time again, and we have to adapt within our limited resources, in whatever way we can, to live in this new environment." He also said Pakistan will launch an appeal this week to ask United Nations member states to contribute to relief efforts. And added the country needed to look at how it would handle the longer-term impacts of climate change. Separately, the International Monetary Fund board will decide this week on whether to release $1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan's bailout program, which it entered in 2019. Bhutto-Zardari said the board was expected to approve the release, and hoped in coming months the IMF would recognize the impact of the floods.

  • Alligator on a leash surprises park-goers in Philly. It was Wally, the emotional support gator.

    Some folks in Philadelphia's LOVE Park got to see a leashed alligator on Friday. Its owner says the animal was an emotional support animal.

  • Nepal seeks to pause recruitment of Gurkhas into Indian army under 'Agnipath' plan

    Nepal has asked India to halt its recruitment of Gurkhas into the Indian army under a new scheme for shorter military contracts until it was clear what would happen to them when they retired, an aide to the prime minister said on Monday. An agreement between London, New Delhi and Kathmandu after India's independence from colonial rule in 1947 allowed India and Britain to continue to recruit Gurkhas, who have served in the British army since 1815 under a deal struck with the British East India Company.

  • DOJ says some privileged documents identified in screening of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    The filing comes after a U.S. district judge signaled her intent to appoint a special master to serve as a third-party screener of the documents.

  • James Hahn cast the only dissenting vote on the changes coming to the PGA Tour. For the first time, he explains why

    “Certain changes were made to combat the LIV Tour, not necessarily make our Tour any better,” James Hahn said.

  • A Catholic charity hired a man to simulate a mass shooting at their building, complete with actors covered in blood. The drill ended with his arrest.

    John Channels fired blanks at a conference room window where employees were gathered. One elderly woman told police she thought she was going to die.

  • ‘Moorish Nation’ Members Arrested After Breaking Into NASCAR Driver’s Mansion

    Rowan County Sheriff's OfficeA South Carolina couple accused of breaking into and squatting a $16-million-dollar mansion belonging to a NASCAR driver have an interesting excuse: they are members of the “Moorish Nation” that claims its members are the rightful owners of all property.Darius Trrone Hall, 29, and Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, were arrested earlier this month after allegedly breaking into the North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., WB-TV reported. The Mooresville ho