As Madalina Cojocari’s 12th birthday nears, police will honor missing NC girl

The town of Cornelius is once again coming together to remember Madalina Cojocari and to call for her safe return to their community.

Madalina, 11, has been missing since November and was last seen 137 days ago when surveillance footage captured her stepping off her school bus.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m. the Cornelius Police Department will host the community as they mark Madalina’s 12th birthday. The community previously hosted at least two vigils to raise awareness of her disappearance.

Madalina’s mother and step-father, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, waited approximately three weeks before reporting her missing to authorities December 15, police have said previously. The pair were arrested two days later for failing to report the disappearance of a minor, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Madalina Cojocari’s mother had passports, wanted to ‘smuggle’ child away, police say

Cojocari and Palmiter first appeared in court in December and their bonds were set at $200,000 and $250,000 each.

Court documents state detectives were told by a distant family member Cojocari was attempting to “smuggle” both her daughter and herself away from their home in Cornelius because of her “bad” relationship with her husband.

No new leads have been announced in the case, but investigators and the FBI are continuing the search for Madalina.

Madalina Cojocari missing

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket. She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, has dark brown hair and weighs about 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on Madalina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.