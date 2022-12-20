Madalina Cojocari case: The law in North Carolina for reporting a child missing

Photo provided by Cornelius Police
Mary Ramsey
·2 min read

The mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari — an 11-year-old girl missing from Cornelius — were arrested for failing to report the child’s disappearance to law enforcement, police have said.

Diana Cojocari, 35, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, were charged, police announced on Saturday.

Madalina was reported by her parents as missing to the Bailey Middle School resource officer on Dec. 14, officials with the school have said. But her last day at school was Nov. 22 and she was last seen that night, her mother later told officers with the Cornelius Police Department.

Generally, state law in North Carolina requires that parents and other caregivers report missing children within 24 hours of their disappearance.

The law governing the reporting of missing children in North Carolina, Caylee’s Law, was passed in 2013 in the wake of the Casey Anthony case.

Failure to report missing child law

The law says it is a Class I felony for “a parent or any other person providing care to or supervision” to someone younger than 16 years old to “knowinglyor wantonly fail to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.”

The law defines the “disappearance of a child” as “when the parent or other person providing supervision of a child does not know the location of the child and has not had contact with the child for a 24-hour period.”

It’s a Class I misdemeanor under Caylee’s Law for “any person who reasonably suspects the disappearance of a child and who reasonably suspects that the child may be in danger” to not “report those suspicions to law enforcement within a reasonable time.”

A teacher is not required to report to police a child’s absence from school if the teacher otherwise follows the state’s compulsory attendance law.

Generally, state law covering educators’ responsibilities says a principal or “principal’s designee” should reach out to the parent or guardian when a child “has accumulated three unexcused absences in a school year,” the law states.

Once a child hits six unexcused absences, the parent or guardian will receive a letter from the school saying they could be prosecuted under the state’s attendance law. An attendance counselor will also reach out to the family.

“The attendance counselor may request that a law enforcement officer accompany him or her if the attendance counselor believes that a home visit is necessary,” the law states.

After 10 unexcused absences, the principal or “principal’s designee” can refer the case to the district attorney, county social services or a juvenile court counselor.

“Child care facility operators” and their staff are governed by a different law, the UNC School of Government explains, that says they “must immediately report a missing child to law enforcement upon learning that a child under 16 and in their care is missing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Police search lake for Madalina Cojocari, missing 11-year-old girl from North Carolina

    The search for Madalina Cojocari continues. Community members are planning two vigils this week.

  • Mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

    The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari have been arrested, accused of failing to report her disappearance to authorities.

  • Mother, stepfather arrested as police search for missing 11-year-old girl

    The mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested on Saturday for allegedly failing to report her disappearance as the search for the girl intensifies. The 11-year-old was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina, about three weeks before her school was notified on Dec. 15 that she was missing, according to law enforcement officials. "The parents of the juvenile reported the juvenile missing to the Bailey Middle School SRO where the juvenile attends school," the Cornelius Police Department said in a statement on Friday.

  • Police search lake near missing 11-year-old's house as 'precautionary measure'

    Law enforcement officials investigating the disappearance of Madelina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing on Dec. 15, searched a lake in her North Carolina town on Monday, the FBI and local police said. “As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding our search to include Lake Cornelius as a precautionary measure,” the FBI’s Charlotte bureau said on Twitter. The @CorneliusPD, #FBI, & @SBI1937 are developing & following many leads to #FindMadalina.

  • Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

    Jamie Lopez, the star of WeTV's Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died at the age of 37. Read her company's touching tribute shared in her honor.

  • Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

    Former TODAY show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to the news that daughter Cassidy is pregnant with her first child and Gifford's second grandchild.

  • 'This is 50': Alyssa Milano marks birthday with no-makeup selfie

    Former "Who's the Boss?" star Alyssa Milano posted a no-filter image on Instagram Monday, revealing that she had turned 50.

  • FBI, police search for 11-year-old; mom, stepdad accused of not reporting disappearance

    The FBI is helping the Cornelius Police Department with its search for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 23 at her home, according to police. Her mom and stepfather have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

  • Rupee gains as dollar index slips; forward premiums climb

    The Indian rupee rose against the dollar on Monday as the greenback declined against its major peers, while forward premiums added to last week's surge. The rupee last traded at 82.6950 per U.S. dollar, up from 82.87 in the previous session. "Rupee is expected remain in a range of 82.20 to 82.90 in the next four days," said Anil Bhansali, head treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

  • Russians create "youth movements" for brainwashing children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

    Russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine create so-called "youth movements" to brainwash Ukrainian children, and also recruit teenagers to the militaristic groups "iunarmia" (young army).

  • Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer

    She paired the look with sky-high, ankle-breaking platforms.

  • Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Adorable Family Christmas Photo With John Legend

    The couple revealed they were expecting a third baby in August.

  • Scott Peterson won’t get a new murder trial, original prosecutor in Modesto predicts

    `Richelle (Nice) did a great job. She was very honest and forthright and truthful,’ DA Birgit Fladager said. | Opinion

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    Saints tight end Juwan Johnson talked about getting “freaky” after making a catch near the goal line. Speedy rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed recalled his heart “racing fast” when he knew part-time quarterback Taysom Hill was about to throw deep.

  • Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound this year

    STORY: Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Mesfin Tasew Bekele said the company expects its passenger business to recover to pre-pandemic levels in its financial year ending in June. Africa's biggest carrier will ferry 12.7 million passengers during the year, he added, up from 8.6 million passengers in the previous financial year and 12.1 million before the global health crisis struck.Mesfin attributed the forecast to the carrier's own expansion of new planes and destinations, and a peace deal signed last month to end a two-year conflict in the north of the country. "At the same time increase the number of passengers we carry and cargo we transport but at the same time, as countries more open and relax restrictions it will allow the passenger traffic to grow."Mesfin said any delays in re-opening of China could however curb the projections since it is a key market for both passengers and cargo.Ethiopian fared much better than other African carriers during the global health crisis, thanks to its cargo business that was able to compensate for a steep drop in passenger traffic.It is already looking beyond the health crisis with an expansion plan to double its fleet and network, boost annual revenue and passengers by 400% and 440% respectively, by 2035 - something Mesfin says is important."Unless we grow we can not be successful in our endeavors. That is why we are expanding our operation."

  • Jill Biden says husband gives her handwritten poem every year

    First lady Jill Biden says there’s one gift that she can always count on to receive from President Biden: handwritten poetry. “One thing that Joe gives me every year is a poem,” Biden said Monday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The interview alongside her husband at the White House marked the couple’s first joint appearance on a…

  • Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to the science

    Long before the bobbleheads and the “Fauci ouchie,” Dr. Anthony Fauci was a straight-shooter about scary diseases -- and “stick with the science” remains his mantra. In an interview with The Associated Press, Fauci said he leaves excited by the prospect of advances such as next-generation coronavirus vaccines -- but worried that misinformation and outright lies mark a “profoundly dangerous” time for public health and science. “Untruths abound and we almost normalize untruths,” Fauci said.

  • Chris Pratt Celebrates the 'Magic of Christmas' as Daughter Lyla and Son Jack Find Their Elves

    Chris Pratt is dad to daughters Eloise, 6 months, and Lyla, 2, and son Jack, 10

  • Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home

    A suspected serial burglar was caught Monday while attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home, police said. De Niro, who had been upstairs, came down to the living room as the woman was being arrested. De Niro’s spokesperson said it was a temporary rental home being used by the actor.

  • See Mariah Carey Flaunt Her Mega-Toned Legs On Stage With The Rockettes On IG

    Mariah Carey showed off her strong legs in a minidress on stage with the Rockettes in an Instagram photo. Mariah doesn't love the gym, and prefers swimming.