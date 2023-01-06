Madalina Cojocari investigation: Police looking for witnesses in Madison County

The Cornelius Police Department is seeking eyewitness information in Madison County on a Toyota Prius in the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

The Toyota Prius that police are searching information for.

Police are in search of firsthand information regarding the Prius. One of the family members was in the Madison County area of North Carolina, according to Cornelius PD.

The search to #FindMadalina continues. One of the family members was in the Madison County area of North Carolina.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI.

PAST COVERAGE:

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15. She was last seen by her mother on Nov. 23.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday a statute was violated after the mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl failed to report her disappearance.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter each were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on the charge of failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, you are asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI.

