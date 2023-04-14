Madalina Cojocari’s mother has new drug charge in jail, Meck County records show

The mother of a missing 12-year-old girl is now accused of having drugs while in the Mecklenburg County jail, according to jail records.

On Friday morning, Diana Cojocari’s jail record showed she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance at jail. Channel 9 is reaching out to law enforcement to learn more about what led up to the new charge.

Cojocari has been in jail since December 2022 in connection to the disappearance of her daughter, Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina, who was 11 at the time, was seen walking off a school bus in Cornelius on Nov. 21, 2022. Diana Cojocari said she last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15 -- 22 days later. Since then, Madalina’s mother and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child.

While Madalina’s whereabouts aren’t currently known, investigators say they’re still following up on leads and are hopeful for a break in the case.

The search for Madalina expanded into western North Carolina on Jan. 6. Law enforcement sources told Channel 9 they came in contact with Diana Cojocari in a rural part of Madison County. A deputy came in contact with Cojocari at a pull-off area on U.S. Highway 25 near Lonesome Mountain Road, sources said.

Cornelius police said Diana Cojocari made a trip to Madison County in the weeks between when Madalina was last seen and the day she was reported missing.

