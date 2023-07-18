Update on Madalina Cojocari: Police used jail informant, recorded phone calls

Authorities report they have been listening to phone calls by Madalina Cojocari’s parents while they are jailed in Charlotte, and used an informant sent in to share a cell with Chris Palmiter, the girl’s step-father, who has been charged in connection with her disappearance.

The new details were revealed in court documents obtained by WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s news partner, and other media outlets on Tuesday.

“In one recorded jail call between Diana (Cojocari) and her mother, the women discuss a bag with money, withdrawing cash, and a ‘theory that Chris gave the girl away for money,’” WSOC reported, citing details in a search warrant filed by police to obtain bank records.

Madalina, 12, was last seen on Nov. 21 when surveillance footage recorded her getting off the school bus at a stop near her home in Cornelius. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather waited to report her missing until Dec. 15 after her school became concerned Madalina was absent for several days.

Palmiter and Cojocari were charged two days later with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, the Observer previously reported.

Local authorities and the FBI have confirmed the search for Madalina expanded beyond the Charlotte area as tips rolled in in the highly-publicized missing child case.

Search warrants in Mecklenburg County confirm police obtained surveillance video footage from a place near Sugar Mountain and believe Madalina was with a man there on Dec. 16, WBTV reported Tuesday, citing the court document. The man, WBTV and WSOC reported, is potentially a relative of Diana Cojocari’s.

WCCB on Tuesday reported the search warrants had been previously sealed and that in the records authorities describe using a confidential jail informant. The informant was in custody in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Later, authorities used a search warrant to seize items like a notebook or journal belonging to Palmiter.

In court and police records previously obtained by The Charlotte Observer, officials provide details about the puzzling explanations Madalina’s parents gave about when she went missing and why they didn’t report it.

These arrest records show that on the night of Nov. 23, when her mother claims Madalina disappeared, her parents were fighting. Her mother told investigators she believed her husband, Madalina’s step father, put their family in danger. She also told police she did not report her daughter missing sooner because she feared “conflict” with him.

Madalina Cojocari, missing girl

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket. She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, has dark brown hair and weighs about 90 pounds, police said at the time of her reported disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.