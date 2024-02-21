Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney announced for new TV appearance

Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney has been announced for a highly-coveted TV appearance.

Via Deadline, the actress is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on March 2, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves performing in the same episode. Dune: Part Two's Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande are lined up for the weekend after.

This comes in the middle of the disastrous release of Sweeney's latest movie, where she plays Julia Cornwall, one of three Spider-Women opposite Dakota Johnson's Madame Web.

Jessica Kourkounis - Sony Pictures

Related: Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas' new movie gets exciting update

Despite Madame Web's critical mauling, Sweeney's co-star Johnson revealed to Digital Spy that she'd return for a sequel if the opportunity presented itself.

Elsewhere in our exclusive chat, she was asked about her ideal Marvel team-up (even though she barely understands the lore).



"Well, see, this is my first kind of introduction to Marvel, so I feel I would choose whichever superheroes have more physical strengths than Madame Web," explained Johnson.

"I feel she could handle all the intellectual stuff, and then I just need people who are really strong or like shoot lasers or fireballs out of their fingertips or something. I don't know who those heroes are, but I'll take them."

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Related: You should watch Sydney Sweeney's best movie now instead of Madame Web

The Suspiria actress also went on to admit: "I never saw myself doing a superhero movie, but I really love the idea of a superhero being a young woman whose power was her mind and her intellect. I find that really powerful."

"She has such depth and breadth as an actor, she is such an incredible person and has a big heart," said Madame Web director SJ Clarkson.

"She came in and really wanted to find the nuance and pathos of the character. It's really important to keep it grounded, because even if it is a superhero world, the more grounded it is the more relatable it is."

Madame Web is now in cinemas.

You Might Also Like