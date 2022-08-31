MADD to host Top Cop Banquet Tuesday

Aug. 31—LIMA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting an awards banquet honoring police officers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FOP Hall, 750 W. Robb Ave., an event featuring Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

This will be the 27th year that MADD will host the event aimed at honoring those police officers who have helped keep impaired drivers off the roads.

"This organization has been working towards its mission to stop drunk driving, support victims of this violent crime and prevent underage drinking," said Shaunna Basinger, MADD Public Outreach and Community Program Planner.

The awards will be presented to the top two officers in Allen, Hardin and Putnam counties who have a minimum of three OVI arrests for 2021.