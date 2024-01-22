MADD hosts San Diego candlelight vigil for families impacted by impaired driving crashes

SAN DIEGO — Candles, roses and pictures of loved one gone too soon filled the San Diego City college room where Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Saturday.

It was to show support, awareness, and honor for those affected by an impaired driving crash, like Linda Pratt, who lost her husband 4 years ago. “My husband was on his way from the grocery store on January 6, 2020, at 6:20 in the evening, when a drunk driver plowed into him going 70 miles per hour in a 40 mile an hour speed zone.”

Woman killed in wrong-way I-8 crash; DUI suspect arrested

Pratt says her husband was killed instantly.

“Our lives have not been the same for my whole family,” she added. Pratt and others at the vigil shared similar experiences.

Paola Conrique, Program Manager with Mothers Against Drunk Driving California, San Diego Affiliate, says they are focused on one goal — “We are working to end impaired driving by creating these types of events and bringing awareness to the community,” said Conrique.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 30 people were killed in DUI crashes in San Diego County last year. That’s down from 33 killed in 2022. In 2021, a record 39 people were killed in DUI crashes.

Woman sentenced to prison for friend’s death in DUI crash

“There are options now, there’s ride-share driving, there’s no need to get on the road while intoxicated or drugged,” said Conrique.

“Drinking and driving is purposeful, and it needs to be stopped,” added Pratt.

The families are calling for tougher penalties for reckless, impaired drivers. “I am taking off the title of victim and I am putting on the title of advocate,” said Pratt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.