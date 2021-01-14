The Maddening Red Tape Facing Older People Who Want the Vaccine

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine in New York, Dec. 21, 2020. (James Estrin/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — Laura Engle, 78, lives alone in an apartment in Midtown Manhattan. She uses a walker and has a chronic lung disease. She is exactly the kind of person who most needs a coronavirus vaccine.

And yet, she has found it impossible to make an appointment and has become lost in the confusing system set up by the city and the state.

Computer-literate, she navigated New York City’s vaccine finder page Monday, found the closest provider and sent an email with her name and number to set up an appointment. When no one called, she reached out to the urgent care’s corporate office, which told her to wait.

She wanted to register at the new Javits Convention Center megasite, which she heard about on the news, but couldn’t figure out how.

“I’m willing to wait my turn,” she said, frustrated, “but I would like to have some feeling that I have a turn.”

In the city, over 1 million older New Yorkers started the week with optimism that they would finally gain access to the vaccine after months of fearing they would fall victim to the coronavirus. But the reality of actually getting the shots has proved to be far more maddening.

Buggy websites, multiple sign-up systems that act in parallel but do not link together and a lack of outreach are causing exasperation and exhaustion among older New Yorkers and others trying to set up vaccination appointments. It is also stymying New York’s early efforts to get the vaccine to many of the city’s most vulnerable, creating a situation that elected officials say risks exacerbating the inequalities that COVID-19 has already laid painfully bare.

The race to vaccinate millions of New Yorkers has reached a critical point, as officials Wednesday announced that two cases of a more contagious British variant of the virus had been detected in New York City, one in Manhattan and one in Queens.

The state has used 35% of its available vaccine, in line with the national average in a rollout that has gone far slower than expected nationwide. New York City has distributed 38% of its shots, with 491,000 available doses as of Thursday.

But in the race to get shots in arms, some say the bigger picture about exactly whose arms should be prioritized has been lost.

“Here we are, facing a global pandemic, with thousands of New Yorkers who have lost their lives, and who is again the forgotten group of people? The very people who need help the most,” said Mark Treyger, a city councilman from Brooklyn who said his office had been inundated with calls from family members trying to get appointments for their parents.

In New York City, more than 2 million residents now qualify for the vaccine, including over 1 million people older than 65 who became eligible this week. The city’s vaccine supply varies, with about 100,000 doses coming this week from the federal government, although some weeks it has received double that amount.

Even as the city and state rush to stand up a huge distribution network, there are increasing worries about supply, with essential workers — including teachers, police officers, transit workers and grocery store clerks — and people older than 65 racing to make appointments. About 26,000 shots per day are now being administered in the city.

“Right now, if we don’t get more vaccine, there literally will not be appointments available after the next couple of weeks,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a Wednesday news conference.

He called the frustrating sign-up system a smaller problem by comparison.

On Thursday, the main New York state website posted an all-caps alert, blaming the federal government for not sending enough shots for the 7 million New Yorkers now eligible and saying all appointments at state-run sites were booked for the next 14 weeks.

Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, the city's commissioner for the Department for the Aging, said 290 participant organizations were making 60,000 calls per week to older adults to let them know about the vaccine and help them schedule visits.

The problem, people who work in senior services say, is that these systems were not sufficiently organized ahead of time. Allison Nickerson, executive director of LiveOn NY, an advocacy organization for older New Yorkers, said that she had been asked to participate in a task force on rolling out the vaccine to those older than 75, but it hadn’t met yet.

Several nonprofit social service organizations said that save for being given a script to read to people on a phone call, and a link to the same vaccine finder map that Engle was struggling with, they hadn’t been consulted. The city announced Thursday a new program to vaccinate seniors who live in public housing, beginning with the opening of three clinics in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island.

“There is a big aging services network whose remit is to reach the poorest, oldest, least capacitated people,” said Ruth Finkelstein, executive director of the Brookdale Center for Healthy Aging at Hunter College. “But those agencies have not been central to the distribution strategy.”

In Jackson Heights, Roseline David, 80, a retired auditor, said she had been trying to get vaccination appointments for herself and her husband since Monday. She sent repeated messages to her regular doctor. She spent hours on the city’s website Tuesday night, painstakingly filling out forms, only to find out at the end that there was no availability and she had to cancel out of the system. She called 311 and is waiting for a call back.

“I’ve spent about 18 to 19 hours so far,” she said Wednesday. “I call this harassment. It affects my mental ability to do other things. And this is only for the first shot; who knows when the second shot is coming?”

Along with older New Yorkers, people who speak languages other than English are also disadvantaged, as well as those who cannot use a computer, Treyger and others said. There is a phone hotline, but hold times can be long.

A key issue is the disconnect between the city and the state’s systems for setting up appointments, which is leading to confusion on the ground.

At Hillcrest High School in Queens on Wednesday, a vaccination hub run by the city, a handful of people who had signed up via the state’s website were told by health department staff that they were in the wrong place and would have to go to a community health center located in a former firehouse about a half mile away.

Struggling with their phones, a few people failed to produce their appointment identification numbers for health workers, or a corresponding QR code that would confirm their appointments. Staff in blue vests helped sort out the confusion and, in some cases, scheduled appointments for people who thought they had already scheduled them.

“Some people don’t even have computers,” said Hilary Umans, who had brought her mother, Priscilla, for her vaccine. “What if you don’t have a smartphone? And what if you’re not a native English speaker?”

Dave Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner, said at a City Council oversight hearing Tuesday that to some extent, the separate sign-up systems cannot be helped: Each major player in the effort has separate medical records systems that vaccination schedules must link to. Each participating urgent care also has its own scheduling system, as do Costco, Rite Aid and dozens of other providers.

The city is trying to streamline the sign-up system to make it simpler, he said. But it has not yet announced how it will tackle the other huge challenges of how to get frail adults without transportation safely to vaccine appointments, and how to reach the city’s tens of thousands of homebound older New Yorkers.

“We have to ensure that the experience, particularly for our elders, including frail elders, is as easy as possible,” Chokshi said.

For now, many older adults are getting help from friends and relatives, but even that is no guarantee of success. In Riverdale, in the Bronx, Annette Gaudino, who works as policy director for a health advocacy organization, had been trying to register her 95-year-old mother for two days, checking multiple locations. She was not sure if she would be allowed to accompany her to the appointment.

“My mom is increasingly confused, needs a walker and has a part-time home care aide who also needs vaccination,” she said. “There’s got to be a better way.”

Joan Jeffri, 76, who lives in Midwood, Brooklyn — and who was frustrated after being confirmed for an urgent care appointment only to be told later that they had no vaccine — sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo alerting him to the problems.

The lightest moment in her last few days, she said, was when she clicked on the link to her local Rite Aid through the city’s website, only to be told there were 11,624 people waiting to enter the website in front of her.

“I burst out laughing,” she said.

Her daughter-in-law finally got her an appointment at a city site after two hours of effort, and she goes for her shot in two weeks.

“Everyone I speak to is insanely and completely frustrated,” Jeffri said, “and has spent between two and eight hours or more trying to get through.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company