Maddow Hits Hannity With Question About Jan. 6 Texts That All Americans Want Answered

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday suggested “all Americans” would like to know exactly what Fox News’ Sean Hannity knew of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election following the release of text messages Hannity sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hannity told Meadows on the night before the violence that he was “very worried about the next 48 hours,” according to a series of messages released Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the attack.

The committee, in a letter requesting Hannity preserve his communications and cooperate with its investigation, said the conservative network personality (who has previously campaigned for Trump) appeared to have had “advance knowledge” of the then-president’s “planning for January 6th.” Hannity has not yet indicated whether he will cooperate with the probe.

“I think regardless of party, regardless of cable news outlet of your choice, all Americans would like to know what Mr. Hannity knew on January 5 that made him text to the White House, ‘I am very worried about the next 48 hours,’” said Maddow. “What did he know about what was going to happen that made him tell the White House Chief of Staff he was very worried?”

