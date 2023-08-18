‘I made £1m by being nice – and then a rival stabbed me’

Having made millions on different entrepreneurial ventures Jamie Waller is focused on family and establishing intergenerational wealth - John Lawrence

For an entrepreneur and philanthropist raking in a comfortable £3m a year, Jamie Waller, 44, is surprisingly indifferent to glamour. It’s the ability to innovate in “unsexy” markets that has brought him his success, he says.

“I grew up in Bethnal Green in a two-bedroom flat above a shop,” he tells Telegraph Money. “Both of my parents worked, but we didn’t have much.”

Mr Waller’s education was complicated by his dyslexia. He moved schools three times, and ended up being unable to sit his GCSEs. At 16-years-old, he left school and went to work as a labourer on a building site. Before long, he bought a bucket and a pair of ladders to set up his own window cleaning business, selling it for £6,000 soon after.

“I went and bought some cars and started selling them on the Woolwich Road [in south-east London] not long after that. But then Transport for London started painting red lines on the road to keep people from stopping, which knocked us out of business,” Mr Waller recalls.

“I remember watching the news – a chap from Transport for London was saying they’d send debt collectors after people who ignored the rules. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, that’s going to explode’.”

In 1998, Mr Waller became a self-employed debt collector. “I realised how badly managed the industry was,” he said. “It was like the Government had authorised bailiffs to terrorise normal people because they hadn’t paid their parking charges.

“I couldn’t do that with my morals, but I realised I could either walk away or try and change things to be better.”

After 12 years, Mr Waller found himself at the head of the biggest privately-owned debt collection company in the sector, the JBW Group. “The things I brought in were simple innovations – I only hired former salespeople instead of ex-doormen, put my staff in uniforms, things like that. But they really mattered.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. In the course of building his business, Mr Waller was stabbed by a competitor on his way home from work, and was once held at gunpoint in a debtor’s house.

He later had to get help from the police after one of his competitors claimed to have contracted with the IRA to have Mr Waller killed.

“All of that only made me dig my feet in deeper,” he says. “Every time they threatened me, it only made me stronger.”

In 2016, Mr Waller sold his debt collection business for over £40m. Six days after the sale, he set up a fintech solutions company that sold for £10m after just a year.

He’s used the proceeds to set up other businesses in the UK, US and Australia, as well as investing privately.

Mr Waller’s first million came when he was just 27 and working for the JBW Group. “The first person I told was my mum,” he said. “I took her to Pizza Express on Old Street and showed her the bank statement. She was very unimpressed.

“I realise now that she was wise – money doesn’t buy you happiness. Emotionally, it was a massive high, but she brought me back down to reality, and it made me focus on how to keep going from there.”

Mr Waller’s current goal is to make a quarter of a billion pounds within the next decade. His focus is on writing his next book, The Dyslexic Entrepreneur, following the success of his first release, Unsexy Business.

“I was cycling with Richard Branson, we were chatting about our dyslexia,” Mr Waller says.

“I said to him, ‘What do you think about getting a book out about that?’ I came home from that trip and got straight on it. To me, it’s a book worth writing if it helps just a few people.”

Mr Waller has also worked extensively with the Prince’s Trust, setting up its enterprise network aimed at helping young people start their own businesses. He himself benefitted from the support of the Prince’s Trust as a child.

“It’s all too easy to think you have to make the next app for doggy walking, or raise £500,000 to start some tech business,” Mr Waller says. “The safer option is to choose something that’s been done and improve it – do it better, or do it cheaper.”

Now, Mr Waller is looking to build his family name. “I want to build enough wealth to support my family for multiple generations to come. I want it to be significant enough that it’ll change our direction for the next 100 years,” he says.

What was your first job, and how much were you earning?

As a labourer I was earning £80 a night in cash for a 12-hour night shift – that wasn’t bad money back in 1996. Before that I was fixing bikes in the playground for money, when I was 11.

What does a day in your life look like?

I get up at about 5am and go for a 10km walk. Then, I come back and make breakfast for my daughters and see them before they go to school. I hit a workout at about 9.30am, and have brunch at 11am with my wife.

That’s when I start working, and I make sure I’m finished when my daughters come home. Sometimes that’s 4pm, sometimes that’s 6pm – but I’m very focused on spending time with them.

What’s your top tip for anyone who wants to make their first million?

Live frugally. It’s so easy to fundraise today that you find first-year entrepreneurs paying themselves £70,000 a year. It just doesn’t make sense – you’ve got to fight for everything at that stage.

My first few years were a real struggle, and when I sold my business for £40m I was still living in a rented apartment. I wanted all of my energy and resources to be put back into the business for growth.

Work hard and celebrate when the time is right.

