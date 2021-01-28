I made 4 celebrity chefs' recipes for overnight oats, and the best was served in a cantaloupe

Paige Bennett
overnight oats battle
I made four different overnight-oat recipes. Paige Bennett for Insider

One of my favorite sweet breakfast options is oatmeal, but I don't always have time to make it in the morning, so the overnight-oats trend is right up my alley.

You just mix together your ingredients, pop it in the fridge, and the concoction is ready to be eaten - hot or cold - the next morning.

Because I'm always on the lookout for more ways to flavor my overnight oats, I decided to test recipes from four celebrity chefs: Alton Brown, Ree Drummond, Nancy Fuller, and Carla Hall.

Here's how they each turned out, and which ones I'll be making again in the future:

Brown's involved a slow cooker instead of the fridge

Alton Brown 1
Alton Brown's ingredients were simple. Paige Bennett for Insider

For Brown's overnight oats, he uses a slow cooker to heat the mixture overnight, and I was looking forward to enjoying some hot oats the next morning.

However, I swapped the figs for dates based on my taste preferences.

This was a very hands-off approach

Alton Brown 2
I was nervous the liquid wouldn't be absorbed. Paige Bennett for Insider

Overnight oats are pretty easy, but they can get more involved if the recipe requires chopping fruit or toasting nuts or seeds.

This recipe couldn't be simpler though. I mixed everything in a slow cooker and left it on low for about eight and a half hours overnight.

Alton Brown 3
Something went terribly wrong with this recipe. Paige Bennett for Insider

But I woke up to an unpleasant surprise.

I was so excited to try these warm oats. But when I opened the lid, I saw the half-and-half had separated, and the whole mixture smelled like spoiled milk.

It was also much more watery than the photos on the recipe page.

These oats definitely didn't turn out like they were supposed to

Alton Brown 4
I couldn't even eat this. Paige Bennett for Insider

I knew I didn't want to actually eat these oats because the spoiled-milk smell was so strong, and I was worried they'd make me sick.

I decided to take a bite and then spit it into the trash can so I could test the taste and texture.

The texture was definitely off. The oats were fine, but the overall mixture was way too watery.

The flavor was lacking, too - unless you happened to get a bite of cranberry - and the dates ended up with a weird, flaky texture.

Part of the issue was likely that figs would have absorbed more liquid than the dates, but I'm not sure why the half-and-half ended up making the entire dish smell so rancid.

Drummond's overnight oats had an interesting combination of fruits

Ree Drummond 1
Ree Drummond's recipe called for both apples and raspberries. Paige Bennett for Insider

I was instantly intrigued by the apple-raspberry combo in the Pioneer Woman's overnight-oat recipe.

I was also excited to see a generous amount of vanilla in the mix, which I thought would taste great with the oats and fruit.

I soaked the oats overnight, but the recipe says just 10 minutes will do the trick

Ree Drummond 2
This mixture also looked too wet. Paige Bennett for Insider

This was easy enough to whip up.

I mixed everything but the almonds and raspberries and let it soak overnight. She uses a zipper bag, but to skip the single-use plastic, I just used a reusable container.

The next morning, I added the mix to a bowl and topped it with raspberries and almonds.

The oats were too liquidy, but they tasted amazing

Ree Drummond 3
The texture wasn't perfect, but it tasted great. Paige Bennett for Insider

I noticed right away that the liquid didn't absorb very well into the oats. But my first bite was very good despite the extra liquid.

I tasted the vanilla first, then the sweetness of the fruit, and finally got the crunch from the almonds.

I was also impressed that the apples only softened slightly. I was worried the texture would be weird from sitting in liquid overnight, but they still had a bit of a crunch to them.

The oats were slightly mushy, but overall, I'd happily try this again with a little less liquid next time.

I was surprised by Fuller's recipe, which serves up the oats in a cantaloupe

Nancy Fuller 1
Nancy Fuller's recipe was the most intriguing. Paige Bennett for Insider

Fuller serves up a hybrid of chia-seed pudding and overnight oats in half of a cantaloupe, then tops the concoction with blueberries and honey.

I was admittedly confused about how this would turn out, but I figured it would at least look cute.

I had to adjust the instructions slightly to get the oats in my fridge overnight

Nancy Fuller 2
I couldn't fit the cantaloupe in my fridge. Paige Bennett for Insider

The recipe says to let the oats sit in the cantaloupe overnight, but I didn't want it to spill since I have very limited space in my fridge.

Instead, I put all of the ingredients except the blueberries in a container and placed it in the fridge overnight.

Before serving in the morning, I sliced the cantaloupe open, removed the seeds, and scooped the overnight-oat mixture into the center.

I was pleasantly surprised by this extravagant breakfast

Nancy Fuller 4
I don't even like cantaloupe that much, but this was great. Paige Bennett for Insider

I'm not a huge cantaloupe fan, but the flavor goes so well with the blueberries and honey. Plus eating my breakfast straight out of a giant piece of fruit had fun tropical-vacation vibes.

I like my oatmeal on the thicker side, and the added chia seeds helped it achieve that ideal texture.

I probably won't ever soak my overnight oats inside the fruit, but I'd definitely make this again exactly the same way.

Finally, it was time to test Hall's fruit-and-nut oats

Carla Hall 1
Carla Hall's recipe had a lot of layers. Paige Bennett for Insider

Hall's recipe sounded yummy, with dried fruits and toasted almonds among other simple ingredients.

However, the assembly process was different from any of the other recipes I tried.

These parfait-styled oats required a few extra steps

Carla Hall 2
The chia seeds should help the mixture thicken up. Paige Bennett for Insider

The preparation for these oats reminded me of making parfaits.

I had to mix together the fruit and toasted nuts, combine the oats and dry ingredients separately, and stir the yogurt and honey.

From there, I added non-fat milk to the oats and mixed in some of the yogurt.

Carla Hall 3
Her overnight oats are almost like parfaits. Paige Bennett for Insider

Next, it was time to layer.

I added the oat mixture into two jars, added the fruit and nuts, and topped it all off with more honey-infused yogurt.

Then, I put the lids on and placed them in the fridge overnight.

It looked very runny, so I was hoping the oats would soak up all that liquid by morning.

The varying textures made these overnight oats really stand out

Carla Hall 7
The texture of the recipe was really great. Paige Bennett for Insider

After the oats chilled overnight, I added more fruit and nuts to the top and finished with a garnish of fresh mint.

The oats soaked up all that liquid, leaving the texture soft but not mushy.

There were actually a variety of textures, with the soft oats, chewy fruits, and extra-crunchy almonds.

I would love to try this recipe again and play with the different kinds of dried fruits and nuts.

Brown's recipe didn't work, but the other three were all great

Nancy Fuller 6
If I had to pick a favorite, it'd probably be Nancy Fuller's. Paige Bennett for Insider

I probably wouldn't try making overnight oats in the slow cooker again, but I'll definitely be making the other three recipes in the future.

It was hard to pick the best one, but I think I'd put Fuller's unique cantaloupe overnight oats at the top. I wouldn't even make any changes to the recipe, it was that good.

For Drummond's oats, I'd just cut back on the liquid. Otherwise, I loved how sweet they tasted.

Hall's oats were also delicious with a great contrast of textures. Her original recipe was good, but I'm interested in experimenting with other flavor combinations as well.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • Russian court rules that Kremlin critic Navalny must stay in jail

    A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail after rejecting an appeal against his detention, a decision that Navalny called predictable. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in August. With various legal cases pending against him, Navalny, 44, could face years in jail.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • ‘For Christ’s sake, watch yourself’: Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • John Kerry Suggests Oil Workers Laid Off Due to Biden Policies Should Make Solar Panels

    White House climate czar John Kerry on Wednesday recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. During a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Kerry, who is serving as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, was asked what his message is to workers who are “seeing an end to their livelihoods” as a result of President Biden’s plan to move away from traditional fuels and towards renewable energy. “The president of the United States has expressed in every comment he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner,” Kerry responded, emphasizing that Biden intends to “do what needs to be done to deal with this crisis.” “What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels,” Kerry said. Kerry noted that jobs in clean energy, such solar power technician and wind turbine technician, were growing rapidly before the pandemic hit. “The same people can do those jobs,” the former secretary of state said, adding that, “coal plants have been closing over the last 20 years.” Kerry also lamented that workers in traditional fuel industries have been a “false narrative.” “They’ve been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not,” he said, adding that the tribulations of oil and gas workers are due to “other market forces already taking place.” Biden signed several executive orders on climate change on Wednesday aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Last week, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers. “Today is climate day at the White House, which means today is jobs day at the White House,” Biden said at a White House ceremony. “In my view, we’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis and we can’t wait any longer. It is time to act.” Also on Wednesday, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm testified at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and promised to focus on creating U.S. jobs in clean energy while moving away from fossil fuels. She cited her time as Michigan governor, saying that “when we focused on providing incentives for job providers to locate in Michigan in clean energy, they came.” However, she added, “I think it is important that as we develop fossil fuels that we also develop the technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

  • China derecognizes British National Overseas passport

    China said Friday it will no longer recognize the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document or form of identification amid a bitter feud with London over a plan to allow millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual citizenship. The announcement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday throws up new uncertainty around the plan just hours after the U.K. said it would begin taking applications for what are called BNO visas beginning late Sunday. Under the plan, as many as 5.4 million Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live and work in the U.K. for five years then apply for citizenship.

  • Crochet artist turns viral Bernie Sanders image into a doll that sells for $20,000

    ‘I really hope he thinks this is something cool,’ said Tobey King, who made the doll and plans to donate the proceeds to charity The crochet Bernie Sanders doll made by Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas. Photograph: Billy Calzada/AP Bernie Sanders is widely beloved for his crotchety public demeanour, making it fitting that a crocheted doll of the 79-year-old Vermont senator – wearing chunky mittens and hunched cross-legged against the cold at Joe Biden’s inauguration last week – added no less than $20,300 to charitable efforts featuring the much-memed image. Sanders said merchandise featuring the image had raised nearly $2m for charities including Meals on Wheels, which brings food to isolated older people. Last week, the picture of the be-mittened and socially distanced senator rippled across the internet. Users were gleefully “placing” the Vermont democratic socialist everywhere from the Yalta conference in 1945 to the video for Gangnam Style, and in the pattern on Melania Trump’s resort wear-style dress when she and Donald Trump arrived in Florida instead of attending the inauguration. And in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tobey King got down to work on her own three-dimensional wooly manifestation of the senator in his earthen hues. “It’s mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending, because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll,” she said. “So, I just went and got that and I modified that super quick.” Recreating Sanders’ mittened and masked look took about seven hours of crocheting, she said, adding: “The mittens are not that hard – it’s just some colour changing, a special stitch.” By Saturday, she had posted the doll on eBay, where its auction price soared. Funds raised would be donated to Meals on Wheels America, King said, adding: “This is my new path. This is a new way of helping people in a way that I’ve never been able to do before.” King, 46, said more than 30,000 people had bought a Sanders doll crochet pattern from her Etsy store, and said she hoped the senator approved. “I really hope that he thinks this is something cool and that I’m doing something good,” she said. Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas, embraces the crochet Bernie Sanders doll that she made and sold on eBay for $20,300. Photograph: Billy Calzada/AP It seemed likely Sanders would. Last Sunday, Jen Ellis, the Vermont elementary school teacher who made the senator’s mittens from old sweaters and recycled plastic bottles, said he had called “to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities … Thank you!! Generosity brings joy.” She also said she could not possibly fulfill a flood of orders from mitten-smitten Sanders supporters. Sanders said he and his wife, Jane, “were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need. “But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.” Among other actions, the new chair of the Senate budget committee is seeking to overcome Republican opposition to a $15 minimum wage.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Russian authorities target ally of Kremlin foe Navalny before jail appeal

    Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened a criminal case into Leonid Volkov, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, hours before a court was due to hear an appeal against Navalny's own jailing. The case against Volkov, currently outside Russia, is part of a police crackdown targeting Navalny's allies after tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to demand the Kremlin release Navalny from jail.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • Grieving families in China offer stark warning for visiting WHO scientists: Don't be fooled

    "If the science is allowed to speak, it will help heal this wound and help us move on," scientist Peter Daszak told NBC News.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • China warns Taiwan that 'independence means war’

    China toughened its language toward Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.

  • Extradited teacher appears in Australia court on sex charges

    A former teacher extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court Thursday to face child sex abuse charges. Malka Leifer, 54, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court by video link from a police station where she is in COVID-19 quarantine. Guards in the room with Leifer confirmed that the audio-visual link was working.

  • Ukraine opens criminal case into meddling in U.S. election

    Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation into attempts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement on the presidential website on Thursday. Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy's office, said Ukraine would do everything in its power to bring to justice forces within the country and outside it who tried to damage relations between Ukraine and the United States.