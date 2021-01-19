We made this ’60s meatloaf recipe from a Campbell’s soup ad — it was surprisingly good

Terri Peters

Meatloaf is a versatile dish that can be served with all sorts of vegetable side dishes.

But a recently unearthed Campbell's tomato soup ad from 1966 suggests kicking your meatloaf dinner up a notch by rolling those vegetables up inside the meatloaf.

Redditor MarchKick, whose name is Katie, said she found the recipe in a Facebook group that shares vintage advertisements. When she saw the "Roll-in-one Meatloaf," she knew it was perfect fodder for the Old_Recipes subreddit.

"I thought it was funny," Katie told TODAY Food. "Everything back then was in a loaf or Jell-O. Food from back then really interests me, so I thought someone else might get a kick out of it as well."

The recipe, complete with several how-to photos, instructs home chefs to make their next meatloaf using Campbell's tomato soup and "Roll up your vegetable course in the loaf!"

"A new one-dish meat and vegetable dinner," the ad reads, "and soup makes it great!"

With simple ingredients like ground beef and breadcrumbs, this Campbell&#39;s meatloaf is easy to make. (Terri Peters)
The recipe itself looked fairly straightforward: Standard meatloaf ingredients like egg, breadcrumbs, ground beef and minced onion are mixed with tomato soup, combined and flattened out into a 12- by 9-inch rectangle on a piece of wax paper.

Next comes the fun part: Frozen green beans are sprinkled onto the meat and pressed into the ground mixture, then the whole thing gets rolled up and cooked in a 350 F oven.

Before this meatloaf gets formed into a loaf, green beans get rolled into the center. (Terri Peters)
It was simple to assemble, and the recipe's advice to use the wax paper to help roll and shape the loaf was much appreciated — I'd have been devastated if my beautiful meatloaf creation fell apart during the rolling process.

While my meatloaf was baking for the first 40 minutes, I peeled and mashed some potatoes and baked some yeast rolls for side dishes. The whole thing was giving me serious '60s cafeteria vibes — in the best way possible.

My beautiful meatloaf creation, topped with canned tomato soup. (Terri Peters)
After those initial 40 minutes of baking, more — you guessed it! — Campbell's tomato soup gets spread on top of the loaf, and the whole thing bakes for another ten minutes before it's ready to serve.

When the meatloaf was ready and I sliced into it, I couldn't believe how strangely beautiful the combination of perfectly cooked ground beef, bright green beans and red tomato soup looked together on the plate.

The center of the meatloaf was filled with green beans, while the outer edges were crispy and flavorful. (Terri Peters)
Dinner was delicious, and everyone in my family agreed that it was one of the best meatloaves we'd ever had — though my husband was quick to point out that that's not saying much since we aren't huge meatloaf-eaters.

Still, I was pleased with my Sunday dinner creation, and may even make it again on a chilly winter evening, as it was nostalgic comfort-food perfection.

I served my meatloaf with mashed potatoes and rolls. (Terri Peters)
Katie, the Redditor who shared this vintage delight, said she loves reading through old recipes, and so does her mother.

"She is the one that introduced me to looking into the past for some ideas," she said. "We have a cookbook my grandma got in the '70s that we regularly use and I also make a casserole sometimes that I got out of a cookbook published in the '50s."

But Katie admitted she hasn't made the recipe herself and probably won't, as she prefers meatloaf a certain way.

"I prefer barbecue meatloaf with the green beans on the side with some homemade mashed potatoes," she said.

    China stands ready to help Kenya deal with its debt challenges, it's embassy in Nairobi said on Monday (January 18) adding that both sides are holding "smooth" talks over the issues. Beijing is one of Kenya's biggest external creditors, having lent billions of dollars for the construction of rail lines and other infrastructure projects in the past decade. But after months of lockdown measures, the East African country's revenues have been pummeled, its debts are falling due and it is grappling with gaping fiscal deficits. In a statement the embassy in Nairobi said China attaches "great importance" to debt suspension and alleviation in African countries, including Kenya. The embassy said China has signed debt service suspension agreements with 12 African countries and provided waivers of matured interest-free loans for 15 under the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative. That scheme allows the world's poorer countries to defer official bilateral payments through to the end of June but last week World Bank President David Malpass, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, expressed frustration at a lack of private sector support for the initiative at a time when many countries are grappling with economic and health crises. "Looking at it from the standpoint of the private sector, they say a contract is a contract. But I guess I would push back and say throughout history there have been occasions where there needs to be deep debt reduction and this clearly is one of those occasions. So I'm, I'm, I urge the private sector to take a look country by country at the over-indebtedness and look for ways to share the burden with the official bilateral creditors." The Chinese embassy did not say whether Kenya will get relief through the same G20 initiative or a separate deal. Last week Kenya secured a debt repayment relief deal with the Paris Club of international lenders and is seeking further relief from other bilateral creditors.