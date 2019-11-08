Made in America. Dead in Mexico. The massacre of a family this week highlights 'grave problem' of gun smuggling

Correction: This story originally cited an incorrect figure for the number of firearms sold in Mexico and provided an incorrect title for David Shirk. The errors have been corrected.

Like a rifle shot echoing in a canyon, the slaughter of nine women and children this week by suspected cartel members in Mexico has reemphasized the lethal role of U.S.-manufactured firearms in narco violence south of the border.

The members of the LeBaron family – three women and six children – were gunned down as they traveled along a rural road between Sonora and Chihuahua. The killings occurred in a nation that has set homicide records the past two years and is on course to do it again in 2019.

President Donald Trump, within hours of the attack, put out a tweet calling on Mexico "to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth."

Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel López Obrador balked, saying bellicose tactics produced the bloodshed that now terrorizes his nation. In a report updated last month, the Council on Foreign Relations summarized that point:

"The country has seen over 300,000 homicides since anti-drug campaigns began in 2006. In 2018, homicides, many linked to drug cartels, hit a new high of almost 36,000. This trend continued in 2019, with about 90 murders daily."

Back near the crime scene, in a tiny outback municipality known as Bavispe, police quickly gathered and counted American-made rifle cartridges.

Gen. Homero Mendoza Ruiz, the nation's defense secretary, told reporters the 200 shell casings were from .223 caliber rounds produced by Remington, a U.S. manufacturer.

“These caliber bullets are used in M-16 and AR-15 rifles,” he said.

Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s minister of security, announced that a bi-national committee of representatives from the U.S. and Mexico has been created to control the trafficking of guns.

“This is a grave problem we have in the our country because trafficking of guns, particularly from the United States, is what has elevated the firepower of criminal groups," Durazo said.

The southward flow of firearms (and money) across the border – going in the opposite direction of pot, cocaine, heroin and meth – is a decades-old dilemma with no known solution.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, of 132,823 guns recovered from Mexican criminals from 2009 to 2018, about 70% were traced to U.S. origins.

The trafficking of firearms is a 'go-to issue' for US and Mexican officials

No one knows how many guns make it to Mexico annually. Researchers at the University of San Diego estimate more than 750,000 were smuggled from the United States – the world's largest firearm manufacturer – between 2010 and 2012.

The study concluded that nearly half of U.S. gun dealers are to some extent dependent on sales that ultimately lead to Mexico, and authorities "are seizing a comparatively small number of firearms at the border" – about 15%.

David Shirk, a professor of international relations at the university and co-author of that study, said firearms trafficking becomes "a go-to issue" for U.S. and Mexican officials "whenever they don't have an answer to the violence."

He noted that, just three weeks ago, Trump and López Obrador announced a new initiative to stop guns at the border. That accord came days after Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán, the son of Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a lifetime prison sentence.

After the younger Guzmán's capture, cartel members went on a rampage, outgunning Mexican security forces as they seized control of Culiacan, the Sinaloa capital. Within hours, López Obrador ordered police to stand down and release the prisoner.

A handout photo made available by El Debate de Sinaloa shows clashes between armed groups and federal forces, in Culiacan, Mexico, 17 October 2019 during an attempt to capture a son of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. More