I made a baked potato the 'British' way, and the inside was incredibly soft and fluffy

I made Cup of Jo's take on jacket potatoes, which are a popular dish in England.

The potato took over two hours to finish cooking, but the interior was incredibly fluffy.

Despite being very crispy and flaky, the skin lacked flavor so I'd add butter next time.

I've made baked potatoes using a number of methods, but the best ones always have extra-crispy skin, almost like a chip, and a soft interior that melts in your mouth.

So when I found out about English jacket potatoes, which are known for having crispy skin and a fluffy interior, I knew I needed to try them. I followed a recipe from the blog Cup of Jo.

Here's how it turned out:

Prepping the potatoes took minimal effort

I scored the potato across the top.Paige Bennett

As usual, I started prepping my potato by scrubbing the skin clean and drying it. Instead of poking it with a fork, the recipe instructs to score it across the top with a knife, which was even faster.

I didn't even add oil and salt or need to use a baking sheet and foil. After preheating my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, I simply placed the potato directly on the rack and set a timer for an hour and 45 minutes.

The recipe says this process can take anywhere from one to two hours. Since my potato was pretty large, I opted for a longer baking time.

In total, I baked the potato for 2 hours and 15 minutes

I checked if the potato was ready by using tongs.Paige Bennett

I used tongs to gauge whether the potato was done. It still wasn't quite soft enough after an hour and 45 minutes, so I let it bake for longer.

After another 20 minutes, it was tender enough to squish inward with the tongs and the skin looked crispy.

I removed it from the rack and scored it again. The potato was almost falling apart, which made it tricky. But the pieces of skin that flaked off as I put it back into the oven were a promising sign.

The skin was very crispy and flaky. Paige Bennett

I let it cook at the same temperature for another 10 minutes. This step really crisped up the outside of the potato.

It was finally done after about two hours and 15 minutes.

The interior was incredibly soft and fluffy, though the skin lacked flavor

Jacket potato on beige plate with salt beside it

The inside was soft like mashed potatoes.Paige Bennett

The exterior was flaking off. It crackled when I grabbed it with tongs and cut it open. I added some butter, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper to keep the toppings simple.

I was the most impressed by the soft interior, which almost had the silky consistency of mashed potatoes without the added milk and cream or any actual mashing.

Though the crispy outside wasn't as flavorful as I'd hoped. I prefer when potato skins are cooked on a salt bed or in a coat of oil and salt.

Fortunately, that was a problem a little extra butter could fix.

