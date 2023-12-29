We made bold predictions for downtown Knoxville in 2023. How many came true?

Earlier this year, we shared our thoughts about how downtown Knoxville would change in 2023 − some predictions bolder than others. Our ideas were based on previous reporting and downtown trends discussed weekly on "The Scruffy Stuff," Knox News' award-winning downtown podcast.

We're not ashamed to admit we were only half right. But here's to all you glass-half-empty folks out there: Even the predictions we missed could come true in 2024 as the city continues to grow.

We'll be documenting that change at knoxnews.com and on "The Scruffy Stuff," which you can listen to for free each Tuesday on most streaming platforms. That includes the most recent episode reviewing our 2023 predictions.

Don't want to listen? You're missing out! But you can check out the full story to see how we fared.

Correct: North of downtown Knoxville grows up

This prediction was focused on the anticipated success of Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and its ability to encourage additional development in the neighborhood.

While the brewery has been successful, it came at a cost. Yee-Haw bought out The Central Collective for its headquarters and is using the former Central Filling Station for parking.

However, the Happy Holler neighborhood farther to the north has become more of a destination in 2023 with the addition of Zero/Zero wine bar, The Pirate Tavern and more plans on the horizon.

Not yet: Nationally known chef opens downtown restaurant

Knoxville did not welcome a nationally known chef in 2023, but the city has been producing some of its own.

Laurence Faber continues to receive acclaim for his work at Potchke, and Joseph Lenn of J.C. Holdway is Knoxville's only James Beard Award winner. Both spent time at the acclaimed Blackberry Farm in Walland.

Knoxville did welcome an international chef in Benjamin Tilatti, who has crafted an impressive French menu for Lilou, opening on Gay Street in January.

In motion: Pryor Brown property will change hands

Between recording the podcast and the episode publishing in January, plans were announced for Pryor Brown Garage's demolition.

While the demolition has not happened, removing the crumbling structure from downtown will open the door for a transformative development in an important (but underutilized) block of Gay Street.

The property has not changed hands, but developers undoubtedly have their eye on this parcel. A blank slate is rare in downtown Knoxville and, with 18,000 square feet to build on, a mixed-use development could be in the property's future.

Not yet: Knoxville gets transformative river project

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, left of the river, could soon be connected to the south waterfront with a pedestrian bridge across the water. But even without a pedestrian bridge, experts believe the south waterfront could support hotels and a "statement piece" akin to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

While a transformative river project was not announced, consultants decided there's real opportunity for a major development along the south waterfront − with or without the proposed pedestrian bridge.

Specifically, experts found the Holston Gases properties could support a development akin to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga or the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

"The primary near-term recommendation is to engage with the owners and develop/maintain an ongoing channel of communication with the owners," the consultants' report said. "Planning over someone else's property is a sensitive issue and should be handled with permissions and communications with the current owner."

Correct: Plans announced for downtown-area grocery store

It's not exactly downtown Knoxville, but it's pretty darn close. Chris Morton made it official in 2023: He's opening a Sevier Avenue grocery store in South Knoxville.

Old Sevier Market will located at 906 Sevier Ave. in the same building as Hi-Wire Brewing and Redbud Kitchen. Morton is also behind nearby South Coast Pizza and Alliance Brewing Company.

As the Old City stadium project moves along, don't be surprised if a grocery store opens to accommodate the growing number of nearby residents. While not much has been said about a grocery store in recent stadium meetings, it was part of the stadium's early plans.

Not yet: A block-sized downtown Knoxville development

This prediction was inspired by Core Spaces, which has leveled an entire block and more to make room for student housing along the Strip on Cumberland Avenue.

While nothing of this magnitude has been announced downtown, don't be surprised if the 700 block of Gay Street gets a massive makeover soon. The commercial block on the east side doesn't always receive the attention it deserves, and Pryor Brown Garage is coming down behind the parking lot across the street.

You could make a case for the 200 block Gay Street, which continues to evolve with a block-sized mixed-use development being constructed on one side of the street and a massive public art sculpture being installed on the other.

Correct: Major celebrity moves to Knoxville

I'll admit this one is a bit of a stretch. While there was no announcement about a celebrity specifically moving downtown, we did learn Bryce Harper would be moving his family to Knoxville during the MLB offseason.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is not the first baseball player to move to Tennessee, but his choice of Knoxville sets him apart.

As the city continues to grow and add amenities, including nationally acclaimed restaurants and a baseball stadium, don't be surprised to hear of a celebrity purchasing a Knoxville loft to split time between here and Nashville (or wherever they call home).

Not yet: A stadium parking development will be announced

The development team behind the downtown Smokies stadium says studies show adequate parking exists within walking distance of the site.

But if there's one major takeaway from my trip to Durham Bulls Athletic Park, it's that minor league baseball stadiums need more parking than studies suggest because people don't always do what you think they'll do − especially with something as habitual as downtown parking.

While no one has shared plans to build a parking structure, don't be surprised to hear an announcement in 2024 or 2025 as the project moves along. The Magnolia Warehouse District seems like an obvious candidate.

Correct: Kern's Food Hall will not open in 2023

The developers of Kern's Food Hall in South Knoxville are ambitious, but 2023 seemed like a stretch. The latest planned opening date is March, with tenants expected to open in two phases.

The project is worth taking time on, as Marble City Market was faced with multiple challenges upon opening in November 2021 as Knoxville's first food hall.

But Kern's Food Hall will be quite different than its predecessor, with plans for an event lawn, dog park, multiple bars, a gym and other non-food vendors.

Not yet: A new festival will put Knoxville on the map

Big Ears Festival puts Knoxville in the global spotlight unlike any other event, but the city has room for more.

Rhinestone Fest has potential to attract a larger audience, and Southern Skies Music Festival has room to grow now that Rhythm N' Blooms is no longer around.

But what's most surprising is that Knoxville has not welcomed a mid-tier festival equivalent to Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, or Moon River Festival in Chattanooga − especially considering the city's Bonnaroo roots. The renovated World's Fair Park could make for an excellent host, with multiple festival lawns, an amphitheater and an icon like the Sunsphere (which totally resembles a microphone).

Correct: Neyland Stadium beer issues will be resolved

You had to see this one coming, right? Alcohol at Neyland Stadium is a major revenue driver, and it seemed silly to suggest sales would go away.

While the city placed blame on the vendor for creating a "disorderly" environment at Neyland Stadium, our analysis showed the facility was rowdy before alcohol sales began. That's just part of the experience.

The vendor implemented a remedial plan in response to underage sales, and Neyland seemed to thrive in 2023, with a renovated club area and the addition of Wi-Fi.

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter. Phone 865-317-5138. Email ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com. Instagram @knoxscruff.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: These Knox News downtown Knoxville predictions came true in 2023