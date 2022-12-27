Here’s What Made Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Outperform in Q2

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is an energy infrastructure company. On December 23, 2022, Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) stock closed at $155.92 per share. One-month return of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) was -9.91% and its shares gained 50.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has a market capitalization of $38.771 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"In the Energy sector, we continued to see the impact of Europe’s natural gas challenges as they diversify away from Russian supplies. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is an energy infrastructure company that operates liquefied natural gas terminals in Louisiana and Texas. A blowout second quarter and an increase to profit guidance boosted the stock price by 25%. Natural gas prices are likely to remain elevated for years given the situation in Europe."

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 70 hedge fund portfolios held Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) at the end of the third quarter, which was 65 in the previous quarter.

