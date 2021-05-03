I made Chrissy Teigen's simple steak and had a restaurant-quality meal on the table in 10 minutes

Insider

My friends agreed that Teigen's steak was definitely restaurant quality. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Chrissy Teigen recently shared the recipe for her steak, which she said was "restaurant-quality."

The simple recipe takes less than 10 minutes - and it'll cost you under $20 to make per person.

I thought the steak tasted absolutely delicious, and it was easy to make for a novice chef like me.

Teigen recently shared her steak recipe on her Cravings website. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois

Teigen promised her recipe would yield a "restaurant-quality steak at home" that would taste juicy, look perfectly golden-brown, and be super tender.

"Making a steak can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be, I swear," she writes in the recipe's introduction. "All you need for a super crispy exterior and juicy, perfectly-cooked interior is a super hot cast iron skillet, a generous amount of salt and pepper, and… butter!"

To be honest, I can't remember the last time I cooked a steak for myself at home. As a novice chef, with most of my new cooking experience in various pastas, steak has always seemed out of my league. Should I cook it on the stove or in the oven, or both? What about the grill? What do I season it with? How long should it rest? Which way should I cut it?

As someone who gets easily intimidated in the kitchen, steak has just seemed like a lot. But Teigen's recipe looked so simple, I knew I had to give it a shot.

Teigen's steak requires just a few ingredients.

Teigen's recipe includes bone-in ribeye steak, garlic, and rosemary. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

To make Teigen's restaurant-quality steak at home, you'll need:

Bone-in ribeye steak (she recommends they be about 1 ¾ to 2 pounds each)

Unsalted butter (softened)

Garlic cloves (peeled)

Rosemary sprigs

Before the cooking was set to begin, we had to season.

I let the steaks sit for an hour before cooking. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Teigen's recipe instructs you to season all sides of the steak "VERY generously with salt and pepper" (emphasis hers not mine).

So I made it rain with the salt and pepper and then, per Teigen's advice, let the steaks sit for an hour so they could come to room temperature.

Teigen notes that it's very important to let your steaks sit for at least half an hour, if not the full hour.

"It will make sure your meat cooks evenly (not cooked on the outside and raw inside because it's too cold!)," she wrote. "And that the seasoning can really get into the entire thick ribeye."

Once the hour was up, it was time to get cooking.

I let my steak cook for three minutes before flipping for the first time. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

First, I heated up a large, heavy cast-iron skillet over high heat until it was very hot, but not smoking.

I added two teaspoons of vegetable oil to the skillet, tilting it to evenly coat the entire surface.

Then I threw the first steak into the skillet, letting it cook for three minutes without moving so that a crust could form underneath.

I gave the steak a flip and saw it was browning beautifully.

The steak's crust already looked promising. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

So far, so good.

Then it was time to add the rest of my ingredients to the pan.

Then I added my garlic, rosemary, and olive oil. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I threw in four peeled garlic cloves, one sprig of rosemary, one tablespoon of olive oil, and three tablespoons of unsalted butter to one side of the skillet.

My friend Zach, who was acting as sous chef for the night, explained to me that adding everything to one side ensures that the butter won't burn during the cooking process.

As the butter melted, I began to baste the steak.

I cooked my steak for about eight minutes, basting it the entire time. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I scooped up some of the butter-oil mixture and spooned it over the steak a few times before flipping.

"Butter is used to baste the steak, ensuring an evenly golden crust as the hot fat coats the meat," Teigen writes in her recipe. "This technique is used in restaurants, but is easily achievable in your home kitchen."

Per Teigen's instructions, I continued to baste and flip the steak every few minutes until the steak was medium-rare (which took around eight minutes total).

After letting the steak rest for five minutes, it was ready to go.

There was no denying that Teigen's steak looked absolutely beautiful on the plate. It had a great color and crust, and adding the rosemary sprig — her suggestion — was a nice touch.

After I drizzled my steaks with the leftover pan juices, as the recipe instructed, it was time to dig in. And they tasted just as good as they looked.

There are so many great flavors working together in Teigen's steak. The butter basting gives each bite a surprising (and delicious) richness, while the garlic and rosemary add depth to the dish. My friends couldn't stop praising it.

"The steak was truly unbelievable," my friend Sara said. "Tender and full of flavor. I would definitely describe it as restaurant quality."

"I was shocked by how much you could taste the rosemary in the steak, and I also loved the garlic on top," my friend Tyler added. "It was delicious, and definitely restaurant quality."

I paired Teigen's steak with Ina Garten's three-ingredient lemon pasta, which I was also testing out that night.

Ina Garten's lemon pasta. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten's lemon pasta is super light and perfect for spring, and it looks great on the plate next to Teigen's steak.

But Teigen's steak is heavier than I expected thanks to the butter and generous salt seasoning, so next time I'd pair this with a simple veggie side or two.

I would definitely make Teigen's steak again.

I love how cheap and easy it is to make Teigen's steak. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Teigen's dish was so quick and easy to make, I completely forgot that I'm usually intimidated by cooking steak. Her recipe proved to me that you don't need a lot of fancy ingredients or techniques to make a great steak. Just some garlic and rosemary can take you a long way.

Plus, you can't beat the budget-friendly price. I paid about $15 per steak to test out Teigen's recipe on five people, making each person's dinner cost around $10 if you add in the other ingredients.

It's a total steal, and a deal you'd never find at a top steakhouse.

