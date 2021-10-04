Made-from-CO2 concrete, lululemons and diamonds spark investor excitement

Jane Lanhee Lee and Nia Williams
·4 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Nia Williams

(Reuters) - What do diamonds, sunglasses, high-end lululemon sportswear and concrete have to do with climate change?

They can all be made using carbon dioxide (CO2), locking up the planet warming gas. And tech startups behind these transformations are grabbing investor attention.

Some use bacteria. Some use proteins. Some use chemical processes to speed natural reactions. Most pull apart the carbon and the oxygen in CO2 to create another chemical that is used to make consumers goods.

Companies in the area raised over $800 million so far this year, more than tripling from 2020, according to a Reuters review of data from PitchBook, Circular Carbon Network, Cleantech Group and Climate Tech VC.

(Graphic: Carbon Tech Investments: https://graphics.reuters.com/CARBONTECH-RECYCLEDCO2/FUNDING/jnvweybdrvw/chart.png)

"I don't want to call it a green tax, but our consumers who really do care … have demonstrated that they're willing to pay a bit of a premium," said Ryan Shearman, chief executive of Aether Diamonds, which grows diamonds in the lab using captured CO2.On the opposite end of the glamour spectrum, the concrete industry, green also is good for marketing, said Robert Niven, CEO of CarbonCure Technologies, which makes technology that injects CO2 into fresh concrete, and strengthens it by locking in the carbon.

"About 90% of our uptake has been from independent concrete producers large and small that are just looking for that competitive edge."

The world needs to capture and store 10 billion tonnes of CO2 annually by midcentury to slow climate change, according to United Nations estimates, a scale the companies can only dream of, when current carbon capture pilots often are at scales of hundreds and thousands of tonnes.

Humans produce greenhouse gases that are the equivalent of around 50 billion tonnes of CO2 each year, and governments will gather in Scotland in late October and November for a U.N. climate conference on cutting emissions.

All fossil-based products that could use recycled CO2 instead account for some 6.8 billion tonnes of emissions, according to a Columbia University report in May https://energypolicy.columbia.edu/sites/default/files/file-uploads/CO2-Recycling_CGEP_Report_043021.pdf, although lead author Amar Bhardwaj said trying to swap out all of that "would be a misuse of CO2 recycling," since there are cheaper ways to reduce carbon emissions.

Nicholas Flanders, co-founder of Twelve, which uses chemical processes to reuse CO2, says recycling is better than storing captured CO2 underground. "We're developing a technology that can go toe to toe with fossil fuels" without additional financial incentives to remove carbon.

That is because many consumers are attracted by "green" labels.

lululemon athletica inc says it has created a polyester yarn from carbon emissions with LanzaTech that will be used for future products. LanzaTech, which has raised the most funds of companies in the space, according to Reuters' review, creates ethanol using bacteria. Ethanol is turned into ethylene which is used to make everything from plastic bottles to polyester.

CEO Jennifer Holmgren said LanzaTech's ethanol is more expensive than corn based ethanol, but customers looking to source greener products are buying.

The biggest investment in the space this year, more than $350 million, was into Houston-based Solugen, which feeds CO2 and other ingredients to enzymes that make chemicals for stronger cement, water pipe coating and other products.

Its products are already cheaper than those made from fossil fuels, said CEO Gaurab Chakrabarti. Still, it is not sourcing CO2 captured from factory emissions or from the air, which Chakrabarti described as “an option.”

Capturing CO2 is a less enticing prospect for many investors, who think the government should fund such expensive, high risk projects.

However, Nicholas Moore Eisenberger, managing partner at Pure Energy Partners, has invested in direct air capture firm Global Thermostat and sees opportunity in necessity and believes once the projects scale up, they will be cheaper.

"The science tells us that we have under a decade to start to bend the curve on climate, and that is now within the investment time frame of most venture and private equity investors," said Eisenberger.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee and Nia Williams; editing by Peter Henderson and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Abenomics Champion Bows Out as Japan Seeks Post-Pandemic Reboot

    (Bloomberg) -- Taro Aso on Monday leaves his post as Japan’s longest serving finance minister in modern times.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHe exits as the ruling party attempts to reboot with a new cabinet amid public dis

  • British soldiers start delivering fuel as chancellor admits there will be Christmas shortages

    About 200 military personnel have been tasked to help alleviate fuel shortages in London and the South-east of England.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks - sources

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by S&P Global Platts, expanding the agency's crackdown on misconduct in the global commodities market, according to four people familiar with the matter. London-based Platts is a data and news provider which focuses on energy, metal and agricultural commodities. The company collects data from traders on their deal prices to determine a daily market price for a number of physical commodities.

  • London police officer from diplomatic unit charged with rape

    A London police officer based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command was charged with rape on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. David Carrick, aged 46, was charged by police in Hertfordshire, where he was off-duty at the time. The charge comes days after Wayne Couzens, an officer in the same command, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March in a case that shocked Britain and stirred protests over violence against women.

  • Is Putin Afraid of Navalny? He Certainly Acts Like He Is

    Getty ImagesA revolutionary?It’s late March 2020. A young activist, Yegor Zhukov, faces Aleksei Navalny in the studio of the radio station Ekho Moskvy. He thanks Navalny for having inspired him to become an activist—just like he inspired so many others. But, today, Zhukov is in attack mode.It is no wonder, he says, that rallies often don’t achieve their goals when they aren’t part of a larger plan of action. Protesting for two hours and then going home won’t worry the authorities. What needs to

  • German Greens leadership steel party for government

    The leaders of Germany's environmentalist Green party urged their members Saturday to seize the chance to join the country's next government so they can help tackle the challenge of climate change. The Greens placed third in Germany's national election last week with 14.8% of the vote. A coalition between the Greens, the Free Democrats and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc is also possible, but currently regarded as less likely.

  • Why Democrats’ climate goals may test their Latino appeal

    At a recent house party near the U.S.-Mexico border, the conversation with Democratic congressional candidate Rochelle Garza flowed from schools and taxes to immigration and efforts to convert an old railway line into a hiking trail. One thing that didn't come up that Friday night over Corona beers and Domino's deep dish pizza: the effort by Democrats in Washington to use a massive federal spending package to beat back climate change. “It’s not that the district is more moderate or moderately more conservative,” said Garza, 36, an immigration lawyer running for the House seat held by retiring centrist Democrat Filemon Vela.

  • Bruce’s Beach property in California back in family's hands after nearly a century of injustice

    A multimillion dollar California beach property will be given back to the descendants of a Black couple after the government took the land through eminent domain in the 1920s.

  • McDonald's targets net zero emissions by 2050, from meat to energy

    McDonald's Corp on Monday set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, from the beef in its burgers to the light bulbs in its restaurants. The burger chain also said it was working with the nonprofit Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to revamp its existing climate change targets. "We're trying to send a signal to our partners, to our investors, to our suppliers, to other brands in the global community, to policymakers, that we share that vision for 2050," McDonald's Chief Sustainability Officer Jenny McColloch told Reuters in an interview.

  • Here are 6 altcoins experts are watching as the 4th quarter kicks off

    Boost, Crypto.com CRO, Avalanche, and Polygon are among the altcoins that crypto market experts are watching as investors head into year-end.

  • Analysis-Eye on polls, Turkey's Erdogan may regret rate cut he pushed for

    President Tayyip Erdogan's belief that a shock interest rate cut will stoke up Turkey's economy ahead of elections is instead likely to backfire as hot inflation and a lira selloff stall growth. Sources close to the presidency told Reuters that Erdogan pushed the central bank for months - both publicly and privately - to deliver the monetary stimulus in order to boost lending, exports and jobs despite soaring inflation. Investors dumped Turkish bonds and said the move marked the latest blow https://www.reuters.com/business/turkish-central-bank-surprises-with-rate-cut-sought-by-erdogan-2021-09-23 to the central bank's tattered credibility, given inflation had jumped above 19% amid global price pressures that leave emerging markets like Turkey uniquely vulnerable.

  • Snap lockdowns as NZ's Delta outbreak spreads

    New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak has spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put more regions in lockdown.Auckland has been in lockdown since mid-August in what was meant to be a "short and sharp" nationwide lockdown.While the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown for almost two-months.Ardern called on citizens to get vaccinated to avoid more restrictions in the future:"The people of Auckland are sacrificing a lot to do that too. But they are doing that to give everyone else time to be vaccinated. If in the meantime, the virus moves beyond the Auckland boundary and the places it moves to have low vaccination rates, then today is an example of how we will need to respond."On Saturday protestors took to the streets to rally against the lockdown in Auckland, which Ardern called a 'slap in the face'.32 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday, and two cases in the Waikato region, south of Auckland. Parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.She added that full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in the country from Nov. 1.

  • Boris Johnson to announce plan for green electricity by 2035

    Boris Johnson will announce that all of Britain's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035 in his speech at Conservative Party conference this week.

  • Severe drought conditions in North Dakota reveal 130-year-old shipwreck site

    The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.

  • Aurora, FedEx team up on driverless tech to address trucker shortage

    Aurora, a technology startup focused on self-driving cars, recently launched a project in collaboration with FedEx to use autonomous vehicles to transport goods throughout Texas.

  • Army drivers hit the road to tackle UK fuel drama

    Military personnel have been deployed in a bid to help tackle the UK's fuel crisis. Uniformed soldiers were seen arriving at one BP oil depot near London on Monday (October 4) morning. Panic buying of fuel amid reports of a truck driver shortage has triggered chaotic scenes across the country. Long queues built up at many filling stations, with reports of fights between drivers in some locations. By Monday the situation was reported to be improving. But the Petrol Retailers Association said about 22% of filling stations in and around London were still without fuel. The organization said it might take a week to 10 days to get stocks back up to normal. Ministers have repeatedly denied that the driver shortage has anything to do with Brexit, saying it's a global problem. However, neighboring European countries have not seen any queues at gas stations. Finance minister Rishi Sunak says the army drivers are being deployed just as a precaution. He has predicted that the situation will resolve itself.

  • A woman gave birth to a boy two weeks before her due date at 30,000 feet during flight from Istanbul to Chicago

    The woman was assisted by Turkish Airlines' cabin crew and a doctor who hadn't delivered a baby in almost 40 years.

  • Philippines' Duterte says daughter running for president in 2022 elections - media

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for president in the 2022 election and her father's long-time aide, who has filed his vice presidential candidacy, will be her running mate, ABS-CBN news reported late on Saturday. Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city, and on Saturday filed her candidacy to run again for mayor. ABS-CBN news based its report on an interview that president Duterte had with a broadcast journalist right after he announced that he was retiring from politics on Saturday, while accompanying his closest loyalist Senator Christopher "Bong" Go to file his vice presidential candidacy.

  • Black bear attacks couple and their dog on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina

    A couple was treated for injuries at after they were attacked by a black bear while picnicking on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, North Carolina.

  • New Zealand's Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland

    New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put additional regions into a snap lockdown. There were 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147 kilometres (91 miles) south of Auckland. Ardern said parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.