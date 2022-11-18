He made a coffee, took a nap and made himself at home, cops say. That was a problem

A man broke in to a house in Pensacola, Florida, Tuesday evening, and made himself comfortable, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office post on Facebook, “The Incorrect Way to Vacay,” says that the man made himself at home at an unoccupied vacation rental that he didn’t rent.

The sheriff’s report says that deputies responded to a Pensacola address on a burglary call, and they discovered a mess.

The suspect, later identified as Zachary Murdock, had smashed the glass to get inside. Then he bathed, took a nap in the bedroom, made himself “a nice cup of coffee,” and left his mug on the back porch.

“Let’s just say he was not the type of criminal to try to cover his tracks,” says the agency, which added that the 29-year-old suspec threw out his trash, which including a recent bus ticket stub.

Murdock was busy. Later that evening, in the same area, Escambia deputies responded to a home about a different burglary. That victim told officers that a man wearing a dark shirt and pants and baseball cap walked up to her sliding glass door and started pulling on the handle.

When she inquired as to what he was doing, he answered, “Looking for Tony,” she told cops, and left. That suspect was later identified as Murdock.

“We still don’t know who Tony is…,” concluded the release.

Murdock was located a short time later near the second house. He was arrested on charges related to burglary and damage to property, and booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $20,500 bond.